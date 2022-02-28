EXCLUSIVE: Liam Smith nurses European dream as Dundee United ace recalls Hearts’ Malta misfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Smith nurses European dream as Dundee United ace recalls Hearts’ Malta misfire

By Alan Temple
February 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.53pm
Smith, then and now
Smith, then and now

Liam Smith excelled in Estonia.

He misfired in Malta.

Now the Tannadice full-back is dreaming of a return to the European stage with Dundee United.

Smith was a fresh-faced youngster when he was pitched into Hearts’ 2016 Europa League campaign, playing the full match as the Jambos saw off FC Infonet 4-2 in Tallinn.

That secured a 6-3 aggregate win and passage to a tie against Maltese part-timers Birkirkara.

“The less said about that one, the better,” Smith laughs ruefully.

Smith takes on water the heat of Malta

Smith played the full match in Valletta as the sides drew 0-0, but was replaced in the second leg as the capital club suffered a chastening 2-1 home defeat.

Nevertheless, the experience served to whet the appetite.

And while securing top-six football is the sole immediate priority, he is adamant European qualification will always be an aspiration for a club of United’s stature.

“This club has an expectation — they’ve been in Europe before — and I know the fans really want that again,” Smith told Courier Sport. “We’d love to do that for them.

“If we can keep progressing, and stay within touching distance of a European place, then we’ve got to look to achieve that.

“I played in Europe for Hearts, in Estonia and Malta. I was younger at the time but I’ll always remember it as a great experience. Once you taste that, it’s something you want again and again.

“Every player wants to experience the biggest games and play at as high a level as possible.

Smith is hauled down by Infonet’s Jevgeni Harin

“But we absolutely know how tight this league is and Wednesday [against Livingston] is a huge game.

“We’ll only get the chance to finish in those [European] places if we keep taking care of business.”

Defensive foundations

United’s stoic stalemate against Aberdeen on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

In that time, the Tangerines have conceded just two goals.

Although often understated, Smith is a pivotal part of that defensive effort and was outstanding at Pittodrie.

Via Opta, no player made more successful tackles (five); no United player had more touches of the ball (67); no United player made more passes in the final third (16).

Smith impressed at Aberdeen

“We’ve built our results on a solid foundation,” continued Smith.

“There’s a determination not to give away soft goals and we feel comfortable defending our box.

“We trust that we can see things out and having Benji [Siegrist] behind us gives us confidence. He performs at such a level, that you just expect him to make big saves.”

Taming the Lions

Seeking to extend their unbeaten streak, United face an onerous trip to Livingston on Wednesday — with the Lions fresh from mauling Dundee 4-0.

“If you score four goals in any game then you are going to be confident,” added Smith. “It’s a six-pointer in terms of where we are in the league but we’ll go there with a plan and belief.”

