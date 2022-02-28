Dundee United ‘eye pre-contract deal’ for Livingston winger Alan Forrest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United could swoop for in-form Livingston winger Alan Forrest.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and turned down the opportunity to join St Johnstone during the winter transfer window.

Forrest, brother of Celtic and Scotland star James, has notched three goals in his last seven outings and was pivotal in the Lions’ 4-0 demolition of Dundee on Saturday.

And the Daily Record reports that United are weighing up a pre-contract swoop for the ex-Ayr United flyer, with boss Tam Courts and sporting director Tony Asghar both admirers.

Livingston remain locked in talks with Forrest and have not given up hope of convincing the player to commit his future to the West Lothian club.

In a twist of fate, Livi host United in a mouth-watering Premiership showdown on Wednesday evening, with just one point separating the sides.

Forrest boasts 16 goals and six assist from 71 appearances since joining the Lions in the summer of 2020.

Prior to his switch to Almondvale, he thrilled with Ayr United, finding the net 55 times in 244 outings.