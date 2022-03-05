Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United car school can drive us back on the road to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United car school can drive us back on the road to success

By Ewan Smith
March 5 2022, 8.00am
Charlie Mulgrew believes Dundee United can have a successful season
Charlie Mulgrew has opened up on the Dundee United car school that he believes will drive the club to success.

Mulgrew travels to Dundee in a people carrier with Tony Watt, Marc McNulty, Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham.

And he insists the vehicle can ultimately put United on the road to glory.

United face Hearts on Saturday in a crucial clash that could go a long way towards determining their top six aspirations.

They then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Mulgrew knows these are games that could make-or-break United’s season.

But he believes the team that travels together, wins together.

“Five of us share a lift,” said Mulgrew.

“One takes a turn of driving each day. The rest of the time you get your feet up in the back.

“You get a bit of laugh, it always helps if you are not sleeping.

“The driver gets a bit of abuse.

“You need that togetherness and the club drives it.

“Our car school is a small part of that.

Charlie Mulgrew hopes Dundee United can recapture the form that saw them draw with Rangers

“We have a good changing room and a great bunch of lads.

“It’s important to have that team spirit, not just the five of us in the motor but everyone to get on and have a laugh.

“We do that. There are a lot of fines flying about and there’s a real togetherness.

Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United are ‘together’

“I have been in changing rooms in the past where it’s not been like that but here it is.

“There’s a lot more to it than that but when you have a good bunch of lads and a good dressing-room it’s a start.”

Mulgrew admits Saturday’s task will be tough against a Hearts side who are 12 points clear in third place.

United have lost both meetings with Jambos this term but need a win to bolster their top six ambitions.

Charlie Mulgrew is full of praise for Hearts

“They have been consistent and are a good team,” added Mulgrew.

“It’s no surprise they are sitting best of the rest.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves, put on a performance and try to pick up the points.”

