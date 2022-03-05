Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United car school can drive us back on the road to success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has opened up on the Dundee United car school that he believes will drive the club to success.

Mulgrew travels to Dundee in a people carrier with Tony Watt, Marc McNulty, Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham.

And he insists the vehicle can ultimately put United on the road to glory.

United face Hearts on Saturday in a crucial clash that could go a long way towards determining their top six aspirations.

They then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Mulgrew knows these are games that could make-or-break United’s season.

But he believes the team that travels together, wins together.

Thanks @PeriRooster for getting us to to training and providing food for recovery. Best chicken about pic.twitter.com/Jm4OkoJNKJ — Charlie Mulgrew (@charlie_mulgrew) February 17, 2022

“Five of us share a lift,” said Mulgrew.

“One takes a turn of driving each day. The rest of the time you get your feet up in the back.

“You get a bit of laugh, it always helps if you are not sleeping.

“The driver gets a bit of abuse.

“You need that togetherness and the club drives it.

“Our car school is a small part of that.

“We have a good changing room and a great bunch of lads.

“It’s important to have that team spirit, not just the five of us in the motor but everyone to get on and have a laugh.

“We do that. There are a lot of fines flying about and there’s a real togetherness.

Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United are ‘together’

Three consecutive wins for high-flying Dundee Utd! 👏 Check out the best of the action at Tannadice, as Charlie Mulgrew netted a late winner for the hosts 👇 pic.twitter.com/BQxovzN7Vj — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 23, 2021

“I have been in changing rooms in the past where it’s not been like that but here it is.

“There’s a lot more to it than that but when you have a good bunch of lads and a good dressing-room it’s a start.”

Mulgrew admits Saturday’s task will be tough against a Hearts side who are 12 points clear in third place.

United have lost both meetings with Jambos this term but need a win to bolster their top six ambitions.

“They have been consistent and are a good team,” added Mulgrew.

“It’s no surprise they are sitting best of the rest.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves, put on a performance and try to pick up the points.”