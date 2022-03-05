Dundee United 2 Hearts 2: Late Craig Halkett header sends United 7th after thrilling Tannadice clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Halkett’s late header denied Dundee United a dramatic win over Hearts as the Tannadice side dropped out of the top six.

Halkett drew Jambos level in a thrilling four goal encounter, after Liam Smith and Nicky Clark had cancelled out a Liam Boyce opener.

United had been in FOURTH at one point on Saturday but slipped three places with Halkett’s effort.

The phrase ‘must-win’ is often over-used in football.

But it really is getting to that stage of the season now for Dundee United.

United still seeking crucial win

United harbour top six ambitions and beyond and are more than capable, on their day, of claiming a European spot.

However, the midweek loss at Livingston was severely damaging as they dropped down to sixth place.

Hearts had already beaten United twice before Saturday’s visit.

But with the Edinburgh side almost assured of third place, would they take their foot of the gas and allow United to capitalise?

Tam Courts urged his players to take charge of their own destiny in the top six race and that had to start against Hearts.

United were without Tony Watt, Dylan Levitt, Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Freeman.

But it took Hearts just 52 SECONDS to take the lead.

Craig Gordon smothered a Nicky Clark effort and his long throw set Barrie McKay racing clear on the right.

McKay linked up with Gary Mackay-Steven who set up Boyce to curl a 15 yard effort into the top corner.

United tried to bounce back and Ian Harkes flashed a 20 yard effort wide of Gordon’s left post in 17 minutes.

But Benjamin Siegrist had to be alert to keep his side in it as he stopped Ilmari Niskanen from converting a Cammy Devlin cross into his own net.

Hearts suffered THREE injuries in the first half with Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane and Andy Halliday all going off.

United also lost skipper Ryan Edwards with youngster Lewis Neilson coming on in his place as the hosts trailed 1-0 at the break.

Dundee United battle back against Hearts in storming second half comeback

But the Tannadice side drew level within a minute of the restart.

Liam Smith fired an unstoppable right foot strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

And the hosts took a 58th minute lead.

Clark was tripped by John Souttar and he dispatched the penalty beyond Gordon.

Souttar then became the fifth Hearts player to go off injured.

But Jambos tired it back at 2-2 with Halkett heading home a Barrie McKay corner.

Teams for Dundee United v Hearts

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, McMann (Sporle 77), Edwards (Neilson 44), Butcher, Graham, McDonald, Niskanen, Harkes, McNulty, Clark. Subs: Eriksson; Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie, Moore, MacLeod, Cudjoe-Anim.

Hearts: Gordon; Kingsley, Souttar (Sibbick 61), Atkinson (Ginelly 46), Halkett, Devlin (Haring 31), Baningime, Simms, McKay, Mackay-Steven (Cochrane 8 (Halliday 39)), Boyce. Subs: Stewart: McEneff, Woodburn, Moore, Sibbick.

Referee – Willie Collum