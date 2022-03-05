Liam Fox believes Dundee United will face a dramatic ‘shoot-out’ for top six football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox believes it will be a ‘shoot-out’ for the top six as they dropped to seventh with a draw against Hearts.

United have just three games to go before the split.

They face away trips to St Mirren and Hibernian and a Dundee derby at Tannadice.

And with a staggering FIVE teams within a point of fourth place, Fox believes it will go down to the wire.

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw with Hearts, Fox said: “It’s shoot-out football between now and the end of the season. It’s so tight.

“If we can get the same attitude and application we have had in the past we’ll give ourselves a good chance.

“But there are plenty of other teams in the same position who will be thinking the same.

“We are disappointed not to win.

“You have to give Hearts respect because they are the third best team in the country. They have some great players.

“But when you are ahead in a game and don’t see it out – especially from a set piece – you have to feel disappointment.”

Liam Fox: We bounced back from Livingston loss

United bounced back from an early Liam Boyce goal to go 2-1 up through Liam Smith and Nicky Clark.

But a late Craig Halkett header denied the hosts a win.

“We got a reaction to the performance and result against Livingston on Wednesday,” added Fox. “That is what we were looking for.

“So many things happened in the game, substitutions, incidents, fouls – I thought it was a great advert.

“It was two teams having a go at each other with plenty to play for.

“Everyone is together – the players, the supporters and the staff. We are all desperate to do well for the club.”