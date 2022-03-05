Liam Fox believes Dundee United will face a dramatic ‘shoot-out’ for top six football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Fox believes Dundee United will face a dramatic ‘shoot-out’ for top six football

By Ewan Smith
March 5 2022, 6.12pm
Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox
Dundee United assistant boss Liam Fox believes it will be a ‘shoot-out’ for the top six as they dropped to seventh with a draw against Hearts.

United have just three games to go before the split.

They face away trips to St Mirren and Hibernian and a Dundee derby at Tannadice.

And with a staggering FIVE teams within a point of fourth place, Fox believes it will go down to the wire.

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw with Hearts, Fox said: “It’s shoot-out football between now and the end of the season. It’s so tight.

Liam Smith drew Dundee United level against Hearts with a stunning strike

“If we can get the same attitude and application we have had in the past we’ll give ourselves a good chance.

“But there are plenty of other teams in the same position who will be thinking the same.

“We are disappointed not to win.

“You have to give Hearts respect because they are the third best team in the country. They have some great players.

“But when you are ahead in a game and don’t see it out – especially from a set piece – you have to feel disappointment.”

Liam Fox: We bounced back from Livingston loss

Liam Fox believes Dundee United have it all to play for this year

United bounced back from an early Liam Boyce goal to go 2-1 up through Liam Smith and Nicky Clark.

But a late Craig Halkett header denied the hosts a win.

“We got a reaction to the performance and result against Livingston on Wednesday,” added Fox. “That is what we were looking for.

“So many things happened in the game, substitutions, incidents, fouls – I thought it was a great advert.

“It was two teams having a go at each other with plenty to play for.

“Everyone is together – the players, the supporters and the staff. We are all desperate to do well for the club.”

Dundee United 2 Hearts 2: Late Craig Halkett header sends United 7th after thrilling Tannadice clash

