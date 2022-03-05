Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffers broken nose in challenge with Hearts star Ellis Simms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffers broken nose in challenge with Hearts star Ellis Simms

By Ewan Smith
March 5 2022, 9.51pm
Ryan Edwards was forced off with a suspected broken nose
Ryan Edwards was forced off with a suspected broken nose

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose after appearing to be caught by an elbow from Hearts star Ellis Simms.

Edwards was forced to leave the field 44 minutes into his side’s 2-2 draw with Hearts with blood streaming down his face after an aerial challenge with Simms.

Simms was booked by referee Willie Collum, which saw Edwards replaced by Lewis Neilson.

But the incident has left Edwards facing a fitness sweat ahead of United’s Scottish Cup clash against Celtic a week on Monday.

Ryan Edwards was substituted after his clash with Ellis Simms

Courier Sport understands that Edwards has a broken nose as United’s defensive woes pile up.

Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Freeman both missed the draw with Hearts.

That saw Calum Butcher partner youngsters Neilson and Ross Graham in the second period against Robbie Neilson’s side.

But Edwards will be determined to declare himself fit to face Celtic at Tannadice.

And United no 2 Liam Fox has backed the towering defender to bounce back quickly.

“Ryan has a sore face but he’s a big tough Scouser,” said Fox. “He’ll be fine. You don’t need to worry about him.”

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards vows he’ll ‘take it on the chin’ after own goal nightmare

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier