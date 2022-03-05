Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffers broken nose in challenge with Hearts star Ellis Simms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose after appearing to be caught by an elbow from Hearts star Ellis Simms.

Edwards was forced to leave the field 44 minutes into his side’s 2-2 draw with Hearts with blood streaming down his face after an aerial challenge with Simms.

Simms was booked by referee Willie Collum, which saw Edwards replaced by Lewis Neilson.

But the incident has left Edwards facing a fitness sweat ahead of United’s Scottish Cup clash against Celtic a week on Monday.

Courier Sport understands that Edwards has a broken nose as United’s defensive woes pile up.

Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Freeman both missed the draw with Hearts.

That saw Calum Butcher partner youngsters Neilson and Ross Graham in the second period against Robbie Neilson’s side.

But Edwards will be determined to declare himself fit to face Celtic at Tannadice.

And United no 2 Liam Fox has backed the towering defender to bounce back quickly.

“Ryan has a sore face but he’s a big tough Scouser,” said Fox. “He’ll be fine. You don’t need to worry about him.”