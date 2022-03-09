Ross Graham rise continues as Dundee United star lands first ever Scotland under-21 call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has earned his first ever Scotland under-21 call-up.

Graham, 21, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since returning to Tannadice from an unsuccessful loan stint with Dunfermline earlier this season.

The towering centre-half has made nine appearances since breaking into the United side in January, helping Tam Courts’ side register four clean sheets.

Graham scored his first ever senior goal in a breathless 1-1 draw against Rangers last month.

A special moment for Ross Graham, bagging his first goal for the Terrors! 🍊#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/ARr69vv4ZW — SPFL (@spfl) February 21, 2022

And his progress has been rewarded with a place in Scot Gemmill’s squad to face Turkey at Tynecastle on March 25. Scotland are then due to face Kazakhstan in Almaty on March 29.

Although he emerged through the Scottish FA Performance School at St John’s in Dundee, this is Graham’s maiden international recognition at any age group.

St Johnstone, Dundee and Raith Rovers recognition

Meanwhile, Dundee marksman Zak Rudden has landed a recall.

Rudden, who has scored one goal in five outings since arriving at Dens Park in January, boasts two caps for the under-21s but has not been in a squad since a 29-minute cameo against Turkey last July.

St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton is the most capped member of Gemmill’s group and could make his 21st appearance at this level in the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers.

Ben Williamson, currently on loan at Raith Rovers from Rangers, has retained his place following his January switch to Stark’s Park. He has played 12 times since joining the Kirkcaldy club.

Ex-Dundee United kid Scott Banks, who continues to impress with Crystal Palace’s under-23 side, has also been selected.

Must-win?

#SCO21s | Your Scotland Under-21s squad for our @UEFAUnder21 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 9, 2022

Scotland sit in third place in Group I, having won one of their four fixtures — at home against Kazakhstan.

Gemmill’s youngsters cannot catch runaway section leaders Belgium. Meanwhile, Denmark have a five-point cushion in second spot, which assures a playoff.