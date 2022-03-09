Ross Graham rise continues as Dundee United star lands first ever Scotland under-21 call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham rise continues as Dundee United star lands first ever Scotland under-21 call

By Alan Temple
March 9 2022, 11.50am Updated: March 9 2022, 3.12pm
Ross Graham
Proud moment: Graham's Scotland call

Dundee United defender Ross Graham has earned his first ever Scotland under-21 call-up.

Graham, 21, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since returning to Tannadice from an unsuccessful loan stint with Dunfermline earlier this season.

The towering centre-half has made nine appearances since breaking into the United side in January, helping Tam Courts’ side register four clean sheets.

Graham scored his first ever senior goal in a breathless 1-1 draw against Rangers last month.

And his progress has been rewarded with a place in Scot Gemmill’s squad to face Turkey at Tynecastle on March 25. Scotland are then due to face Kazakhstan in Almaty on March 29.

Although he emerged through the Scottish FA Performance School at St John’s in Dundee, this is Graham’s maiden international recognition at any age group.

St Johnstone, Dundee and Raith Rovers recognition

Meanwhile, Dundee marksman Zak Rudden has landed a recall.

Rudden, who has scored one goal in five outings since arriving at Dens Park in January, boasts two caps for the under-21s but has not been in a squad since a 29-minute cameo against Turkey last July.

St Johnstone forward Glenn Middleton is the most capped member of Gemmill’s group and could make his 21st appearance at this level in the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers.

Williamson battles Lille wonder-kid Amadou Onana in Scotland U21s’ last match against Belgium

Ben Williamson, currently on loan at Raith Rovers from Rangers, has retained his place following his January switch to Stark’s Park. He has played 12 times since joining the Kirkcaldy club.

Ex-Dundee United kid Scott Banks, who continues to impress with Crystal Palace’s under-23 side, has also been selected.

Must-win?

Scotland sit in third place in Group I, having won one of their four fixtures — at home against Kazakhstan.

Gemmill’s youngsters cannot catch runaway section leaders Belgium. Meanwhile, Denmark have a five-point cushion in second spot, which assures a playoff.

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Banks on ‘surreal’ praise from Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira as ex-Dundee United kid hails ‘role model’ Wilfried Zaha

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier