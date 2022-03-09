Dundee United injury update as Dylan Levitt, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt in race to face Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United injury update as Dylan Levitt, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt in race to face Celtic

By Ewan Smith
March 9 2022, 10.27pm Updated: March 9 2022, 10.41pm
Dylan Levitt, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt are all hoping to win their fitness battle for the Celtic clash
Dundee United boss Tam Courts is hoping his side can welcome back a host of stars for Monday’s crucial Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

United were without Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt for the 2-2 draw with Hearts at the weekend.

Skipper Ryan Edwards was forced off the pitch 44 minutes into that game with a broken nose after a clash with Hearts star Ellis Simms.

But with Celtic due to visit Tannadice in Monday night’s live quarter-final clash, Courts has outlined his hopes for all four players.

Ryan Edwards battling back from broken nose for Dundee United

Ryan Edwards suffered a broken nose in the draw with Hearts

Edwards walked off the Tannadice turf with blood streaming down his face after Simms appeared to land an elbow on his nose.

He was assessed earlier this week by doctors who confirmed his nose was broken.

But the United skipper COULD still marshall his side’s defence against Celtic.

“Ryan is fine,” said Courts. “It probably looked a lot worse than it actually was with all the blood.

“Once we got some water on his face it showed that it was quite a clean break of the nose.”

Charlie Mulgrew taken out of Dundee United firing line for Hearts clash

Charlie Mulgrew has been superb for Dundee United this term.

His calming influence has helped to secure the United backline.

But after turning 36 earlier this week, United are keen to use the defender wisely.

He missed the draw with Jambos but IS likely to feature against his old club Celtic.

“Charlie being left out against Hearts was purely precautionary,” added Courts.

“He is 36 and we just need to protect him in these three game weeks.”

Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt on course for Celtic comeback

Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt

Dundee United have missed the creative talents of Levitt and Watt in recent weeks.

Levitt’s wide-ranging passing repertoire has been a feature of United’s play this term and been a major void when he has been injured.

Levitt came off during last month’s draw with Aberdeen but is hoping to be back in training this week.

Watt was also crocked early on in the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

But the striker’s injury isn’t a bad as first feared and he could square up to his former employers Celtic.

“We hope both will be back in training this week,” added Courts. “That will be a welcome boost to us.

“We don’t make a big song and dance about our injuries because we are at the stage of the season where we just have to get on with things.

“It is up to the boys who come in to make the most of their opportunity.

“It would certainly be a welcome boost if we had Ryan, Charlie, Tony and Dylan back for the Celtic game.”

