Dundee United injury update as Dylan Levitt, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt in race to face Celtic

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is hoping his side can welcome back a host of stars for Monday’s crucial Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

United were without Charlie Mulgrew, Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt for the 2-2 draw with Hearts at the weekend.

Skipper Ryan Edwards was forced off the pitch 44 minutes into that game with a broken nose after a clash with Hearts star Ellis Simms.

But with Celtic due to visit Tannadice in Monday night’s live quarter-final clash, Courts has outlined his hopes for all four players.

Ryan Edwards battling back from broken nose for Dundee United

Edwards walked off the Tannadice turf with blood streaming down his face after Simms appeared to land an elbow on his nose.

He was assessed earlier this week by doctors who confirmed his nose was broken.

But the United skipper COULD still marshall his side’s defence against Celtic.

“Ryan is fine,” said Courts. “It probably looked a lot worse than it actually was with all the blood.

“Once we got some water on his face it showed that it was quite a clean break of the nose.”

Charlie Mulgrew taken out of Dundee United firing line for Hearts clash

Three consecutive wins for high-flying Dundee Utd! 👏 Check out the best of the action at Tannadice, as Charlie Mulgrew netted a late winner for the hosts 👇 pic.twitter.com/BQxovzN7Vj — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 23, 2021

Charlie Mulgrew has been superb for Dundee United this term.

His calming influence has helped to secure the United backline.

But after turning 36 earlier this week, United are keen to use the defender wisely.

He missed the draw with Jambos but IS likely to feature against his old club Celtic.

“Charlie being left out against Hearts was purely precautionary,” added Courts.

“He is 36 and we just need to protect him in these three game weeks.”

Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt on course for Celtic comeback

Dundee United have missed the creative talents of Levitt and Watt in recent weeks.

Levitt’s wide-ranging passing repertoire has been a feature of United’s play this term and been a major void when he has been injured.

Levitt came off during last month’s draw with Aberdeen but is hoping to be back in training this week.

Watt was also crocked early on in the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

But the striker’s injury isn’t a bad as first feared and he could square up to his former employers Celtic.

🗣️ 'I think everybody was anticipating it would be Tony Watt breaking his duck against his old side…' Sportscene looks at the Dundee United striker's goal against his old side, and the vital part Ilmari Niskanen played in it ⚽️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vdgwK6WpOZ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 10, 2022

“We hope both will be back in training this week,” added Courts. “That will be a welcome boost to us.

“We don’t make a big song and dance about our injuries because we are at the stage of the season where we just have to get on with things.

“It is up to the boys who come in to make the most of their opportunity.

“It would certainly be a welcome boost if we had Ryan, Charlie, Tony and Dylan back for the Celtic game.”