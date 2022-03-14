Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland plans to stay in Belgium despite suffering Beerschot relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland plans to stay in Belgium despite suffering Beerschot relegation

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2022, 8.06am Updated: March 14 2022, 9.24am
Lawrence Shankland has vowed he'll stay in Belgium despite being relegated with Beerschot
Lawrence Shankland has vowed he'll stay in Belgium despite being relegated with Beerschot

Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland insists he has no plans to leave Belgium despite being relegated on Sunday.

Shankland started as his club Beerschot lost 2-0 at home to Gent to drop out of the Belgian Pro League.

Beerschot are now ten points adrift of second-bottom RFC Seraing with just three games left after five defeats in a row.

Shankland has had a tumultuous time at the Antwerp-based club since making his £1 million switch from Dundee United in August.

He has netted four goals in 21 games and has starred under THREE managers in seven months.

Lawrence Shankland insists he is enjoying playing for Beerschot

But he insists he doesn’t regret making the move from United and has vowed to see out his contract.

“I signed a three-year contract at Beerschot without a release clause if we should go down,” Shankland told Beerschot’s official website.

“I reckon I will stay put.

“It is a brand new experience for me, my first season abroad, away from Scotland.

“Do I regret my transfer as the results are very disappointing? Not really but I must admit it’s quite frustrating losing every other week and having to fight relegation.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room has always been good.

“We lost too many games by the odd goal and individual mistakes were almost always punished by our opponents.

“On top of that, there have been a handful of debatable decisions by the ref and VAR. But we also have to admit we underachieved on more than one occasion.”

Lawrence Shankland: Antwerp rivalry reminds me of Dundee derby

Shakland fell foul of one of those VAR calls and had a strike ruled out against local rivals Antwerp in a 2-1 loss earlier this month.

Despite the defeat, he thrived in the heat of the derby atmosphere, comparing it to the passion he saw in Dundee derbies.

“It suprised me how intense that rivalry beween Beerschot and Antwerp proved to be,” added Shankland.

“The derby was hotly contested with loads of hard tackles, high spirited duels and played in a hostile setting.

Lawrence Shankland enjoyed starring for Dundee United in the city derby

“I loved the atmosphere and enjoyed playing in it apart from the result.

“Is it comparable to the derbies in Dundee?

“Antwerp is a much bigger city than Dundee, so it appeals to a lot of people here, and that showed.

“But the Dundee derbies are often hotly contested too. Both clubs are situated in the same road, just about 300 yards from each other.

“That creates a special atmosphere as you can imagine.”

Lawrence Shankland exclusive: I missed out on Dundee United farewell but could be back one day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier