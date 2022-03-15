Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy hails Peterhead loan spell as great learning experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Flynn Duffy reckons he has benefitted immensely from his loan at Peterhead this season.

Duffy has been a regular for the Blue Toon under Tangerines favourite Jim McInally, despite the club’s struggles in League One.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut against Kelty Hearts in the League Cup last July, has made 25 appearances for Peterhead and has thanked McInally for having faith in him.

Duffy said: “I came here for game-time and the manager has shown immense faith to play me. I can’t thank him enough for that.

“I’m sure I’ll look back in a few years time and say this was absolutely great for me. I’ve enjoyed it and enjoyed playing here every week.

“You learn loads and I’m sure I’ll return (to United) a better player. Everything is so street-wise in this league and you play against experienced pros, who’ve played at the highest level.

“I think I’ve played the most minutes since I’ve been on loan, out of the Dundee United young lads, so I’m sure they feel it’s been a successful loan and done me the world of good.

“Sometimes when you go on loan you’re not guaranteed everything you want but since I came here, it’s all fell into place. I’ve had bad games but I’ve learned loads.”

Peterhead were beaten 1-0 at home by Montrose on Saturday, as their poor run of form extended to one win in 11 games.

They are five points off the bottom in eighth spot and have crucial games in the next month against Dumbarton and East Fife below them.

Duffy added: “I don’t see us getting any luck just now but we need to stick at it. Fortune favours those who are brave, get on the ball and I’m sure soon something will break for us.

“But we can’t blame not being lucky. It’s not easy but there’s no point feeling sorry for yourself as the game is done.

“It’s an important time of the season where we need to get points on the board. There’s seven crucial games and we need to start picking up points, as where we are in the table isn’t really doing us justice.

“We can’t go out and aim for draws – we need wins to get that security and push as high as we can.”