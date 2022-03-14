Tam Courts backs Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back from Celtic blunder to become top six hero for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed keeper Benjamin Siegrist to overcome his Celtic blunder by becoming a top six hero.

Siegrist made an uncharacteristic mistake as he spilled a Daizen Maeda cross to allow Celtic ace Giorgios Giakoumakis to add the crucial second in a 3-0 win at Tannadice.

That sealed Celtic’s place in the Scottish Cup semi-final and leaves United with three games to seal at top six spot.

Siegrist has been outstanding for United for the last few years.

And Courts believes the Swiss keeper will bounce straight back.

“The second goal happened to be a mistake by a guy who’s been tremendous for many years,” said Courts.

“Football works in mysterious ways.

“I told him I wouldn’t be surprised if he does something that helps get us into the top six.

“He’s a huge character who will be important going forward.

Giorgos Giakoumakis doubles @CelticFC's lead! 🍀 A mistake by Siegrist and the Celtic striker pounced to punish him 💥 pic.twitter.com/t4r5GGI6Ki — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 14, 2022

“Our attitude application and work-rate was evident.

“The players were up for it but to beat Celtic there has to be other ingredients.

“There were moments we could have done better with the ball and been more creative.

“It’s out of character to lose cheap goals but Celtic were the better team.”

Tam Courts discusses Hatate tackle

Courts has also given his verdict on Reo Hatate’s first half challenge on Kieran Freeman.

Hatate was yellow carded after a late lunge on Freeman but many United fans felt he could have seen red.

“I never want to see players red carded but I felt it was a bit over zealous,” said Courts.

“I’ve not seen it back so I’ve not seen if he was off the ground.

“But earlier in the season Calum Butcher made similar tackle and was retrospectively banned.

“I don’t want to sensationalise it and the player isn’t overly aggressive but I was trying to look after the player.”

Ian Harkes is a doubt for the three game run-in before the split.

Harkes came off midway through the first period with an ankle injury.

“Harkes feels like something in his left ankle,” added Courts. “He’s an important performer for us. Hopefully he’s a quick healer and he’s not out for long.”