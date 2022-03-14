Tam Courts backs Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back from Celtic blunder to become top six hero for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts backs Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back from Celtic blunder to become top six hero for Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
March 14 2022, 10.52pm
Bejnamin Siegrist was at fault for Celtic's second goal
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed keeper Benjamin Siegrist to overcome his Celtic blunder by becoming a top six hero.

Siegrist made an uncharacteristic mistake as he spilled a Daizen Maeda cross to allow Celtic ace Giorgios Giakoumakis to add the crucial second in a 3-0 win at Tannadice.

That sealed Celtic’s place in the Scottish Cup semi-final and leaves United with three games to seal at top six spot.

Siegrist has been outstanding for United for the last few years.

And Courts believes the Swiss keeper will bounce straight back.

Benjamin Siegrist made a rare blunder for Dundee United in the Celtic loss

“The second goal happened to be a mistake by a guy who’s been tremendous for many years,” said Courts.

“Football works in mysterious ways.

“I told him I wouldn’t be surprised if he does something that helps get us into the top six.

“He’s a huge character who will be important going forward.

“Our attitude application and work-rate was evident.

“The players were up for it but to beat Celtic there has to be other ingredients.

“There were moments we could have done better with the ball and been more creative.

“It’s out of character to lose cheap goals but Celtic were the better team.”

Tam Courts discusses Hatate tackle

Courts has also given his verdict on Reo Hatate’s first half challenge on Kieran Freeman.

Hatate was yellow carded after a late lunge on Freeman but many United fans felt he could have seen red.

“I never want to see players red carded but I felt it was a bit over zealous,” said Courts.

“I’ve not seen it back so I’ve not seen if he was off the ground.

Tam Courts watched on as Kieran Freeman was decked by Reo Hatate’s foul

“But earlier in the season Calum Butcher made similar tackle and was retrospectively banned.

“I don’t want to sensationalise it and the player isn’t overly aggressive but I was trying to look after the player.”

Ian Harkes is a doubt for the three game run-in before the split.

Harkes came off midway through the first period with an ankle injury.

“Harkes feels like something in his left ankle,” added Courts. “He’s an important performer for us. Hopefully he’s a quick healer and he’s not out for long.”

