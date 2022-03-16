Kieran Freeman targets top 4 finish as he backs Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman insists Dundee United can wipe away the memory of their Scottish Cup exit to Celtic by claiming fourth place.

United face a crucial three-game run-in to the top six split with trips to St Mirren and Hibernian followed by a Dundee derby at Tannadice.

Wins in those games will secure top six football and put them in a commanding position to target a European spot.

But any slip-ups could prove costly for United and leave them in the bottom six.

“The season’s not over,” said Freeman. “There is plenty to play for.

“We are striving to get in the top six and have three games to do that.

“Fourth place is still absolutely achievable for us and that’s what we are looking to do.

“We’ve got three games left before the split. Every game is vital to us.

“Getting in the top six would be a successful season. Anything else would be a huge bonus.

“We are still in the race for a top four finish with three games before the split. We’d have taken that at the start of the season.

“Hopefully our fans can back us like they did against Celtic and hopefully it’s a good Saturday down in Paisley.”

Kieran Freeman: We don’t blame Benjamin Siegrist

Meanwhile, Freeman has backed keeper Benjamin Siegrist to bounce back from his mistake in the Celtic defeat.

Siegrist spilled a Daizen Maeda cross to allow Giorgios Giakamoukis to put Celtic 2-0 ahead.

But Freeman added: “Benji has done a lot more good than he has done bad.

“He has saved so many points for us. He’s disappointed but there’s no reason for him to be. It’s not his fault at all.

Giorgos Giakoumakis doubles @CelticFC's lead! 🍀 A mistake by Siegrist and the Celtic striker pounced to punish him 💥 pic.twitter.com/t4r5GGI6Ki — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 14, 2022

“It happens to everyone. You see the top goalies and mistakes like that happen to them.

“You can trace it back a lot further up the pitch so it’s not just Benji’s fault for that goal.

“He’s a very good keeper and has done superbly well for us.”

Freeman addresses Hatate challenge

Freeman refused to be drawn into a war of words over Reo Hatate’s challenge on him.

The Celtic star was yellow carded for a touchline lunge on the United defender, with many believing the Japanese midfielder could have seen red.

“These things happen,” said Freeman. “I’ll leave that to others to discuss. I was in the heat of the game and didn’t see too much.

“How much did he catch me? I’m not sure. I felt contact and it’s up to the referee to do whatever he thinks.

“He gave the yellow and I don’t think it impacted on the game too much in the end.”