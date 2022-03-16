EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards reveals trait team-mates MUST display to win top 6 race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards reveals trait team-mates MUST display to win top 6 race

By Ewan Smith
March 16 2022, 12.05pm
Ryan Edwards has issued a rally call to his Dundee United team-mates
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has urged his Tannadice team-mates to develop a ruthless streak and claim a top six spot.

United face the first of three crucial games before the split as they travel to Paisley to face St Mirren on Saturday.

They then face a trip to Hibernian before hosting the Dundee derby.

Wins in those three games would secure top six football and put United in a commanding position for European football.

But Edwards knows they must learn lessons from the way Celtic punished United in Monday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final and develop a cutting edge.

“In the Celtic game you saw how fine lines and ruthlessness can win games,” said Edwards.

“Celtic showed it and it’s what we need more of. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“That’s really important going into the last three games before the split.

“This is probably going to be decided on the last day and the Dundee derby.

“There are clubs from fourth to ninth who are all saying the same thing.

Ryan Edwards can’t wait for the Dundee derby

“We all need to win every game.

“We only have one at home but we have beaten Hibs away and at St Mirren we could have finished the game in the first half.

“There is nothing to fear. We don’t have to go to Ibrox or Celtic Park.

“If we are being positive, we have winnable games. That’s the vibe around the place.

Ryan Edwards has urged his team-mates top develop their ruthless streak

“We are confident going into the games. The derby takes care of itself.

“It will be a full house and hopefully we will already have points on the board.

“We have three big games to go. There are nine points to play for and we want all nine.

“Every team will be saying the same thing but we need to make sure we produce better results than they do.”

Ryan Edwards: We need Dundee United support behind us

Ryan Edwards hopes the Dundee United fans can continue to back the club

Edwards believes the United fans also have a pivotal role to play in the run-in.

The United fans created a carnival atmosphere during the cup clash with Celtic and have travelled in numbers to back their side this year.

“We took a good following to Paisley and Easter Road before,” added Edwards. “Hopefully we get even more this time.

“We need them to be that focal point to drag us through when we need them. There will be times when we need them.

“There is also a lot of experience in our dressing room and we need that right now too.

“We have a good blend of experience and youthful energy. We need to pick every bone out of that and give this a real go.”

