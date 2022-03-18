Calum Butcher in a ‘good place’ at Dundee United after battling back from suspension hell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Butcher has shown incredible mental resolve to bounce back from some dark days at Dundee United.

The Englishman endured back-to-back suspensions in December that put him out in the cold at United for five games.

A red card against Aberdeen in November landed Butcher a two-game sanction.

He was banned for a further three matches after SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips reviewed his challenge on Turnbull.

United boss Tam Courts claims his player was ‘hung, drawn and quartered’ for the Turnbull tackle.

And Butcher admits the media attention ‘took its toll.’

“I think it was one of the most difficult periods I have had back at United,” said Butcher.

“There was the injury at the start of the season which kept me out for a bit. Then the team went on a good run.

“I came back in then got sent off. The week after that you have people going after you to get banned again.

“It was frustrating but the January break came at a good time for me to get my head straightened, to get feeling better again.

“When you are not playing it takes its toll as this is my life, this is my family’s life and you live with it every day.

Frustrating

“When you aren’t playing at the weekend because of suspension or injury it’s difficult.

“But when you get back you look at things differently.

“That’s my mindset now. I decided once I got back into the team I was going to stay there but not doing anything silly or getting involved as much.

“I had other people speaking. You can’t really change that. Everyone has their own opinions.

“The most frustrating thing for me is there are challenges in the league that don’t get spoken about as much as mine.

“It seems to be the way where some people get tarnished with that brush. That’s not how I want to be regarded.”

Calum Butcher: I’m in a really good place right now

Butcher has slotted in at centre back in recent months after injuries and suspensions, opened up a place in the back three.

And he has excelled in his new role, becoming one of United’s most consistent performers.

“I have been really enjoying playing in the back three or at centre-half,” added Butcher.

“I still enjoy playing in midfield but I will play anywhere for the team and do my best.

“Your focus probably changes a little bit when you have had injuries or bans. You tune in a little bit more.

“I feel I am in a really good place now and I am playing really well.”