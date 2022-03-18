Calum Butcher in a ‘good place’ at Dundee United after battling back from suspension hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United

Calum Butcher in a ‘good place’ at Dundee United after battling back from suspension hell

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2022, 10.27pm
Calum Butcher has been excellent for Dundee United in recent weeks
Calum Butcher has been excellent for Dundee United in recent weeks

Calum Butcher has shown incredible mental resolve to bounce back from some dark days at Dundee United.

The Englishman endured back-to-back suspensions in December that put him out in the cold at United for five games.

A red card against Aberdeen in November landed Butcher a two-game sanction.

He was banned for a further three matches after SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips reviewed his challenge on Turnbull.

United boss Tam Courts claims his player was ‘hung, drawn and quartered’ for the Turnbull tackle.

And Butcher admits the media attention ‘took its toll.’

Calum Butcher was given a retrospective three game ban for his challenge on David Turnbull

“I think it was one of the most difficult periods I have had back at United,” said Butcher.

“There was the injury at the start of the season which kept me out for a bit. Then the team went on a good run.

“I came back in then got sent off. The week after that you have people going after you to get banned again.

“It was frustrating but the January break came at a good time for me to get my head straightened, to get feeling better again.

“When you are not playing it takes its toll as this is my life, this is my family’s life and you live with it every day.

Frustrating

“When you aren’t playing at the weekend because of suspension or injury it’s difficult.

“But when you get back you look at things differently.

“That’s my mindset now. I decided once I got back into the team I was going to stay there but not doing anything silly or getting involved as much.

“I had other people speaking. You can’t really change that. Everyone has their own opinions.

“The most frustrating thing for me is there are challenges in the league that don’t get spoken about as much as mine.

“It seems to be the way where some people get tarnished with that brush. That’s not how I want to be regarded.”

Calum Butcher: I’m in a really good place right now

Calum Butcher has been very influential for Dundee United in recent months

Butcher has slotted in at centre back in recent months after injuries and suspensions, opened up a place in the back three.

And he has excelled in his new role, becoming one of United’s most consistent performers.

“I have been really enjoying playing in the back three or at centre-half,” added Butcher.

“I still enjoy playing in midfield but I will play anywhere for the team and do my best.

“Your focus probably changes a little bit when you have had injuries or bans. You tune in a little bit more.

“I feel I am in a really good place now and I am playing really well.”

