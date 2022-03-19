Tam Courts beams ‘what a moment’ as 96th-minute Dundee United winner sparks fan delirium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United

Tam Courts beams ‘what a moment’ as 96th-minute Dundee United winner sparks fan delirium

By Alan Temple
March 19 2022, 6.08pm Updated: March 19 2022, 6.36pm
Dundee United fans' delight
Dundee United fans' delight

Tam Courts has described Dundee United’s first-half showing against St Mirren as one of the worst of his entire tenure as boss.

However, the Tannadice gaffer reckons United’s stirring second-half comeback is the perfect platform for a blockbuster finale to the campaign.

The visitors fell behind after just four minutes in Paisley, with Jay Henderson notching a solo stunner from distance.

Courts readily admits that the early set-back ‘rocked’ his charges.

However, a mixture of home truths and half-time alterations sparked a wonderful showing after the break.

United levelled through Dylan Levitt and struck the bar three times before Marc McNulty’s 96th-minute header secured a richly-merited victory.

“The first 45 minutes today was probably up there with the worst in my tenure,” said Courts.

“The timing and the manner of the St Mirren goal rocked us a little bit. It dented our confidence and we couldn’t get any rhythm.

“We just tried to refocus the players at half-time. A couple of changes naturally helped us and we just tried to simplify it for the players.

“I don’t think it was a great spectacle as a game but sometimes that happens at this stage of the season.

“In terms of what we were able to create in the second half — sustained pressure; shots on target; hitting the crossbar a few times; scoring a couple of goals — it’s a satisfactory day at the office.

“Once we got back to level terms, I felt there was only going to be one winner.”

‘What a moment’

He added: “What a time and what a moment it was to score! It’s now a huge opportunity for us to go on to finish the season strongly.”

Deadly from a yard: Clinical McNulty heads home

Indeed, results could not have gone much better for United.

Hibernian, Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell ALL lost, allowing the Tangerines to soar into fourth spot, two points ahead of the Hibees.

The top-six remains the primary objective but — with Hibs up next after the international hiatus — European dreams have been ignited.

“At this stage of the season three points are pretty significant,” he added. “I felt this was a must-win game for both teams today because of the way the fixtures were landing elsewhere.

“And that’s why we were determined to push on and get the victory in the end.”

St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United: Marc McNulty ignites European dream in Paisley thriller

