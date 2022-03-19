Tam Courts beams ‘what a moment’ as 96th-minute Dundee United winner sparks fan delirium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has described Dundee United’s first-half showing against St Mirren as one of the worst of his entire tenure as boss.

However, the Tannadice gaffer reckons United’s stirring second-half comeback is the perfect platform for a blockbuster finale to the campaign.

The visitors fell behind after just four minutes in Paisley, with Jay Henderson notching a solo stunner from distance.

Courts readily admits that the early set-back ‘rocked’ his charges.

However, a mixture of home truths and half-time alterations sparked a wonderful showing after the break.

United levelled through Dylan Levitt and struck the bar three times before Marc McNulty’s 96th-minute header secured a richly-merited victory.

“The first 45 minutes today was probably up there with the worst in my tenure,” said Courts.

“The timing and the manner of the St Mirren goal rocked us a little bit. It dented our confidence and we couldn’t get any rhythm.

“We just tried to refocus the players at half-time. A couple of changes naturally helped us and we just tried to simplify it for the players.

“I don’t think it was a great spectacle as a game but sometimes that happens at this stage of the season.

“In terms of what we were able to create in the second half — sustained pressure; shots on target; hitting the crossbar a few times; scoring a couple of goals — it’s a satisfactory day at the office.

“Once we got back to level terms, I felt there was only going to be one winner.”

‘What a moment’

He added: “What a time and what a moment it was to score! It’s now a huge opportunity for us to go on to finish the season strongly.”

Indeed, results could not have gone much better for United.

Hibernian, Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell ALL lost, allowing the Tangerines to soar into fourth spot, two points ahead of the Hibees.

The top-six remains the primary objective but — with Hibs up next after the international hiatus — European dreams have been ignited.

“At this stage of the season three points are pretty significant,” he added. “I felt this was a must-win game for both teams today because of the way the fixtures were landing elsewhere.

“And that’s why we were determined to push on and get the victory in the end.”