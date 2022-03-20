4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines go from ‘shadow boxing’ to knock-out blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines go from ‘shadow boxing’ to knock-out blow

By Alan Temple
March 20 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee United delirium
Dundee United claimed their first away win in the Premiership since October 16 in dramatic fashion.

Marc McNulty headed home a richly-merited 96-minute winner against St Mirren, sparking scenes of delirium among the travelling Tangerine army.

The triumph sees United soar into fourth spot, bolstering their top-six aspirations.

Now two points ahead of fifth-placed Hibs, the prospect of a European push is a realistic one.

And Courier Sport was at the SMISA Stadium to analyse the action.

Dundee United’s find their attacking flow

Tam Courts stated that there was ‘no point shadow boxing’.

With a fraught fight for a top-six berth going down to the wire, it was time to go all-out for three points.

Following a forgettable first half, United delivered on that promise after the break. In some style.

The visitors struck the cross-bar three times, while their five shots on target equalled their best tally of 2022.

Delight: Courts

United’s xG (expected goals) was 1.97.

That is their highest out-with January’s 2-1 triumph against Ross County (2.99), which is inflated due to the fact Courts’ men were awarded a penalty in that game.

For those in attendance, United’s improvement compared to recent weeks was patently obvious; the tempo, the movement, the amount of bodies piling into the box.

But, even beyond ‘the eye test’, the underlining numbers prove it was an exceedingly heartening display.

Those Tangerine Scenes

Dundee United’s travelling fans earned that moment.

Prior to Saturday’s trip to St Mirren, the Tannadice outfit had won two league games in 15 attempts on the road.

They had scored just three goals in their previous six away games.

Courts’ side certainly haven’t been abject on opposition soil. They have often been solid and resolute, with a penchant for a draw.

It has felt like football with the handbrake applied, on occasion.

Yet, the punters continue to follow in their droves, creating a wall of Tangerine and a cacophony of noise.

And when McNulty pounced, it was a moment of wild celebration and catharsis; a cure for their travel sickness.

With just seven Premiership games left, that breathless finale may have imbued United and their supporters with a sense of belief and positivity — particularly away from Tannadice — that could prove invaluable during the run-in.

Dylan Levitt adds to his highlight real

Dylan Levitt is close to populating his very own Dundee United goal of the season competition.

The Wales international appears to only score screamers.

His efforts against Kilmarnock, Motherwell and, on Saturday, St Mirren were of the highest calibre, displaying technique, precision and power.

And Levitt’s leveller in Paisley was a fitting reward for another wonderful performance by the on-loan Manchester United playmaker.

Opta stats reveal that no-one created more final third entries (eight), crafted more chances (two), had more touches (53) or made more passes (42). Levitt was quite simply, once again, United’s most important player.

He makes them tick.

A vital international break

Even in light of a crucial victory, this international break is coming at a good time.

Tony Watt played through the pain barrier, Charlie Mulgrew completed 90 minutes despite only just returning from injury. Ian Harkes was a notable absentee.

United have been largely reliant on around 13 fit, experienced professionals in recent months, alongside youngsters such as Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison seeking to make their mark.

Miller Thomson made his first start, aged 17

They are not due — nor will they ask for — any sympathy over that. A strategic decision to run with a tight, capable squad of senior professionals, supplemented by academy graduates, was made at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, wear and tear is a natural consequence of that.

The next fortnight will give a swathe of stars the opportunity to rest, recuperate and ensure they are reinvigorated for a blockbuster trip to Easter Road on April 2.

