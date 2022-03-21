‘Top level’ Dylan Levitt hailed as only man on pitch with magic to bag St Mirren strike as Dundee United kid tipped for Wales glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts reckons Dylan Levitt is the only player on the pitch who could have smashed in Dundee United’s stunning equaliser against St Mirren.

Levitt pinged the Tangerines’ second half leveller home off the post in Paisley after pouncing on a kind break of the ball on the edge of the Saints box.

His effort was just the latest stunner from the on-loan Manchester United midfielder, who is mounting a one-man goal of the season competition at Tannadice.

And every time Levitt takes the field, his Tangerines gaffer feels he further boosts his case for a career at the very top of the game.

Courts said: “I was directly behind it. I don’t think there’s another player on the pitch who could have executed it like that.

“It’s another big moment for him and it’s why he is here — to pick up that type of experience.

“Saturday might not be the type of game that he’d be accustomed to playing with Manchester United under-23s, but it was a match he battled well in and that equaliser was a big moment.

🪄 Our 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 wizard on target in 𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙘 fashion once more@DylanLevitt | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/lyte6VmU9d — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 19, 2022

“In terms of technical ability, Dylan could play at the top, top level and, in terms of what is happening with the Wales squad, and them evolving towards more young players, he will get an increased opportunity at that level.

“In the Scottish Premiership, Dylan has had a wonderful season. He has learned a lot and is still learning a lot.

“I don’t think he’s perfect, by any stretch of the imagination, but to see him producing match-defining performances at this stage of the season, at such a tender age, is terrific.”

Meanwhile, Courts also had words of praise for Tony Watt’s performance in Paisley.

The United attacker had been struggling with injury since going off against Livingston on March 2.

However, he turned in a gutsy 90-minute display against the Buddies – and his effort wasn’t lost on his manager.

“Tony didn’t do a lot of training during the week – so that was all about character and resilience,” said Courts.

“I think the players showed that and Tony epitomised that.”