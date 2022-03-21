‘Top level’ Dylan Levitt hailed as only man on pitch with magic to bag St Mirren strike as Dundee United kid tipped for Wales glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Top level’ Dylan Levitt hailed as only man on pitch with magic to bag St Mirren strike as Dundee United kid tipped for Wales glory

By Alan Temple
March 21 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 21 2022, 1.47pm
Dylan Levitt has been tipped for more Wales caps by Dundee United boss Tam Courts
Tam Courts reckons Dylan Levitt is the only player on the pitch who could have smashed in Dundee United’s stunning equaliser against St Mirren.

Levitt pinged  the Tangerines’ second half leveller home off the post in Paisley after pouncing on a kind break of the ball on the edge of the Saints box.

His effort was just the latest stunner from the on-loan Manchester United midfielder, who is mounting a one-man goal of the season competition at Tannadice.

And every time Levitt takes the field, his Tangerines gaffer feels he further boosts his case for a career at the very top of the game.

Courts said: “I was directly behind it. I don’t think there’s another player on the pitch who could have executed it like that.

“It’s another big moment for him and it’s why he is here — to pick up that type of experience.

“Saturday might not be the type of game that he’d be accustomed to playing with Manchester United under-23s, but it was a match he battled well in and that equaliser was a big moment.

“In terms of technical ability, Dylan could play at the top, top level and, in terms of what is happening with the Wales squad, and them evolving towards more young players, he will get an increased opportunity at that level.

“In the Scottish Premiership, Dylan has had a wonderful season. He has learned a lot and is still learning a lot.

“I don’t think he’s perfect, by any stretch of the imagination, but to see him producing match-defining performances at this stage of the season, at such a tender age, is terrific.”

Tony Watt had been missing from Dundee United’s squad since suffering a hamstring problem against Livingston

Meanwhile, Courts also had words of praise for Tony Watt’s performance in Paisley.

The United attacker had been struggling with injury since going off against Livingston on March 2.

However, he turned in a gutsy 90-minute display against the Buddies – and his effort wasn’t lost on his manager.

“Tony didn’t do a lot of training during the week – so that was all about character and resilience,” said Courts.

“I think the players showed that and Tony epitomised that.”

