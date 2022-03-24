EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt outlines two key priorities if Dundee United are to push for Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt insists consistency and camaraderie will be key if Dundee United are to secure top-six football and push for Europe.

The Tannadice outfit produced a stirring comeback on Saturday, with Marc McNulty’s dramatic 96th-minute header securing a precious 2-1 win over St Mirren.

The triumph — a first away league win since October 16 — sent the Tangerines into the international hiatus on a high and ignited hopes of a continental adventure next term.

United’s swashbuckling, free-flowing display in the second period belied some of their blunt showings since the turn of the year. It also underlined the potential which Watt always believed was there.

Now, the Scotland striker wants United to show it EVERY week.

“The second half performance — that’s us,” Watt told Courier Sport. “That’s what we are about. We were brilliant.

“Front-foot football; aggression; calm on the ball; picking our passes — we did everything to win the game.

“I believe we can be a match for anyone if we play like that.

“We’ve struggled to turn draws into wins but hopefully Saturday was first of many.

“We believe we are a solid team when we want to be — but that’s the key: when we want to be. You can’t just turn it on and turn it off like that.

“We need consistency because the top-six and fourth is absolutely up for grabs.”

‘Shouting and balling’

Marc McNulty revealed this week that some stern words were delivered at half-time on Saturday, with United 1-0 down and in danger of blowing their top-six hopes.

McNulty felt the showdown talks provided the requisite ‘kick up the backside’.

And Watt reckons that speaks to a teamwork and togetherness which could prove pivotal during the run-in.

“We can’t be nice to each other all the time, we can’t be best friends and say everything is fine — we need to fight and we need to win,” Watt continued.

“To do that, sometimes you need to climb over your teammate and drag them with you.

“There will be another time when he does that for you. That’s teamwork.

“I was shouting and balling at Sparky [McNulty] in the first half and he was the same. That’s a positive thing because it’s us demanding the best. That’s what we need.”

Playing through the pain

Although Watt did not find the net in Paisley, his return after two games on the sidelines was pivotal.

Despite not being 100 per cent fit, he held up possession, pressed with admirable energy and drew the foul which saw Buddies goalkeeper Jak Alnwick dismissed.

🤠 That feeling yesterday was something else 😧 that second half was more like us 🙌🏻 @DylanLevitt @sparkymcnulty @nickyclark91 fantastic 🍊🤛 1/3 cup finals won. 2 more to go 😡 pic.twitter.com/cDQQQJ2CWW — Tony Watt (@32watto) March 20, 2022

Watt can now use the international break to get back to full speed ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster visit to Hibernian on April 2.

“I only trained a couple of times last week so I was a bit shattered in the first half, just through a lack of minutes,” said Watt.

“I was a bit sore after the game but the gaffer [Courts] has been brilliant for me. He’s put a lot of faith in me, giving me an opportunity.

“So I’m really content and wanted to be involved.

“I’ll work through it. As a footballer, you know how much pain you can play through and Saturday was just the right amount for me!”