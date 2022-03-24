EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt outlines two key priorities if Dundee United are to push for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt outlines two key priorities if Dundee United are to push for Europe

By Alan Temple
March 24 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 24 2022, 3.55pm
Tony Watt.
Tony Watt.

Tony Watt insists consistency and camaraderie will be key if Dundee United are to secure top-six football and push for Europe.

The Tannadice outfit produced a stirring comeback on Saturday, with Marc McNulty’s dramatic 96th-minute header securing a precious 2-1 win over St Mirren.

The triumph — a first away league win since October 16 — sent the Tangerines into the international hiatus on a high and ignited hopes of a continental adventure next term.

United’s swashbuckling, free-flowing display in the second period belied some of their blunt showings since the turn of the year. It also underlined the potential which Watt always believed was there.

Now, the Scotland striker wants United to show it EVERY week.

Tony Watt joined Tangerines from Motherwell.

“The second half performance — that’s us,” Watt told Courier Sport. “That’s what we are about. We were brilliant.

“Front-foot football; aggression; calm on the ball; picking our passes — we did everything to win the game.

“I believe we can be a match for anyone if we play like that.

“We’ve struggled to turn draws into wins but hopefully Saturday was first of many.

“We believe we are a solid team when we want to be — but that’s the key: when we want to be. You can’t just turn it on and turn it off like that.

“We need consistency because the top-six and fourth is absolutely up for grabs.”

‘Shouting and balling’

Marc McNulty revealed this week that some stern words were delivered at half-time on Saturday, with United 1-0 down and in danger of blowing their top-six hopes.

McNulty felt the showdown talks provided the requisite ‘kick up the backside’.

And Watt reckons that speaks to a teamwork and togetherness which could prove pivotal during the run-in.

“We can’t be nice to each other all the time, we can’t be best friends and say everything is fine — we need to fight and we need to win,” Watt continued.

“To do that, sometimes you need to climb over your teammate and drag them with you.

“There will be another time when he does that for you. That’s teamwork.

“I was shouting and balling at Sparky [McNulty] in the first half and he was the same. That’s a positive thing because it’s us demanding the best. That’s what we need.”

Playing through the pain

Although Watt did not find the net in Paisley, his return after two games on the sidelines was pivotal.

Despite not being 100 per cent fit, he held up possession, pressed with admirable energy and drew the foul which saw Buddies goalkeeper Jak Alnwick dismissed.

Watt can now use the international break to get back to full speed ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster visit to Hibernian on April 2.

“I only trained a couple of times last week so I was a bit shattered in the first half, just through a lack of minutes,” said Watt.

“I was a bit sore after the game but the gaffer [Courts] has been brilliant for me. He’s put a lot of faith in me, giving me an opportunity.

“So I’m really content and wanted to be involved.

“I’ll work through it. As a footballer, you know how much pain you can play through and Saturday was just the right amount for me!”

LEE WILKIE: Marc McNulty goal could be THE moment that turns Dundee United into a top-six side

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]