Tam Courts hails developing Marc McNulty-Tony Watt partnership as Dundee United target European push

Tam Courts believes Marc McNulty and Tony Watt can become the deadly duo that fires Dundee United into Europe.

McNulty missed months of the season through injury but, since returning, has notched three goals for the Tangerines.

Now, with the chase for a top six finish and European football well and truly on, the United boss feels fit again McNulty’s flourishing partnership with January capture Watt could be a huge factor.

“This season was the first long-term injury Marc has had in his career so he had to deal with that and come back into the team mid-way through the season,” said Courts.

“He’s come back and it’s been about forming a partnership with Tony Watt.

“Marc has scored a couple of goals lately, he’s a big player – an international player.

“You have seen him lately form that relationship with Tony and it will only get stronger.

“What we need is those players continuing to step up and he’s one of those that has been doing that.

“For a while we needed to click in attack, that was the missing element, and we need to keep that going for this final push over the next six weeks or so.”

Ilmari Niskanen’s recent performances have been another positive for United.

The Finnish star started the season as a purely attacking force, but has recently been handed additional defensive duties.

He has taken to his new wing back role impressively.

For Courts, that’s no surprise.

The United boss explained: “Prior to signing Ilmari we identified he could play as a wing-back on the left or the right.

“With Finland they play that system so it is something he’s experienced before, so we knew we were signing a winger who was versatile that way.

“By Ilmari’s own admission, he’s identified how much he enjoys playing there because it gives him the full pitch to run into.

“And being such a fit guy, it’s really suiting him to play in that position these days.

“Have we had to do much work on the defensive side? A lot of it has come naturally to him, but obviously there’s work involved in getting used to any position.

“Ilmari is very clever tactically, he understands the detail and knows what we are expecting of him.

“He’s someone we are enjoying working with and we can see improving.

“The fans have taken to him, he’s very approachable away from football as well – so people like that about him.”