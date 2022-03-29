Tam Courts hails developing Marc McNulty-Tony Watt partnership as Dundee United target European push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts hails developing Marc McNulty-Tony Watt partnership as Dundee United target European push

By Sean Hamilton
March 29 2022, 8.00am
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has high hopes for Marc McNulty and Tony Watt as a partnership
Tam Courts believes Marc McNulty and Tony Watt can become the deadly duo that fires Dundee United into Europe.

McNulty missed months of the season through injury but, since returning, has notched three goals for the Tangerines.

Now, with the chase for a top six finish and European football well and truly on, the United boss feels fit again McNulty’s flourishing partnership with January capture Watt could be a huge factor.

“This season was the first long-term injury Marc has had in his career so he had to deal with that and come back into the team mid-way through the season,” said Courts.

A battle-scarred Marc McNulty celebrates after notching United’s winner against St Mirren

“He’s come back and it’s been about forming a partnership with Tony Watt.

“Marc has scored a couple of goals lately, he’s a big player – an international player.

“You have seen him lately form that relationship with Tony and it will only get stronger.

“What we need is those players continuing to step up and he’s one of those that has been doing that.

“For a while we needed to click in attack, that was the missing element, and we need to keep that going for this final push over the next six weeks or so.”

Ilmari Niskanen’s recent performances have been another positive for United.

The Finnish star started the season as a purely attacking force, but has recently been handed additional defensive duties.

Ilmari Niskanen is keen to keep digging in for Dundee United

He has taken to his new wing back role impressively.

For Courts, that’s no surprise.

The United boss explained: “Prior to signing Ilmari we identified he could play as a wing-back on the left or the right.

“With Finland they play that system so it is something he’s experienced before, so we knew we were signing a winger who was versatile that way.

“By Ilmari’s own admission, he’s identified how much he enjoys playing there because it gives him the full pitch to run into.

Tam Courts

“And being such a fit guy, it’s really suiting him to play in that position these days.

“Have we had to do much work on the defensive side? A lot of it has come naturally to him, but obviously there’s work involved in getting used to any position.

“Ilmari is very clever tactically, he understands the detail and knows what we are expecting of him.

“He’s someone we are enjoying working with and we can see improving.

“The fans have taken to him, he’s very approachable away from football as well – so people like that about him.”

