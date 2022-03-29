Dundee United starlet Ross Graham scores on Scotland debut – but technical issue leaves viewers in dark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United starlet Ross Graham scores on Scotland debut – but technical issue leaves viewers in dark

By Scott Lorimer
March 29 2022, 2.22pm Updated: March 29 2022, 2.36pm
Ross Graham
Proud moment: Ross Graham's Scotland call

Dundee United defender Ross Graham got his international career off to the best possible start with a goal on his Scotland Under 21 debut – but no one was able to see it.

The 21-year-old scored the opener in his side’s 2-2 Euro 2023 qualifier draw with Kazakhstan.

Liverpool’s Tom Clayton extended Scotland’s lead before the hosts pulled one back from the penalty spot to set up a nervy final 20 minutes.

Graham, who has been a revelation for the Tannadice side, played the duration of the game but was helpless to prevent the home side drawing level after a goalkeeping blunder right at the death.

Technical issue

Any hopes of seeing the United kid in action from the start were soon shattered due to a technical issue in Kazakhstan.

That led to the BBC being unable to show much of the clash with a message reading ‘Sorry for the break in transmission. We are working to fix this.’

Grainy images were restored early in the second half but supporters were unable to see Graham’s maiden strike for his country.

The game descended into further farce with heavy rain and sleet making the conditions almost unplayable with the ball holding up on parts of the surface.

To compound matters, the floodlights in the stadium appeared to go off around the 80th minute before returning a few minutes later.

However, the referee continued to play on and Scotland were left to suffer late heartbreak thanks to an equaliser in the 94th minute.

The result leaves Scot Gemmill’s Under 21 side fourth in Group I with just five points after six games.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thankful’ Dundee United starlet Ross Graham lifts lid on Scotland U/21 call-up joy

