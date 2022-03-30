From debut goal to untimely illness: How did Dundee United stars fare on international duty?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Kazakhstan to Kosovo, Dundee United saw several stars dispatched across Europe during the international break.

There was a debut goal, others were overlooked and illness frustrated one key man.

And before United turn their attention to Saturday’s crucial Premiership showdown against Hibs, Courier Sport casts an eye over how the travelling Tangerines fared.

Ilmari Niskanen (Finland)

The tireless wide-man has illustrated an ability to operate as a left winger or, more recently, at wing-back in United’s 3-5-2 shape.

Niskanen was deployed in the latter role as he won his eighth cap for Finland.

The 24-year-old started in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Iceland, setting up Teemu Pukki’s opener during an impressive, all-action display.

Voi veljet mitä tekee Teemu Pukki! Kerrassaan upea osuma. 🔥 Tarkistakaa joku nyt, että Daniel Leo Gretarssonilla on vähintään kartta kädessä, jotta löytää tuon harhautuksen jälkeen koppiin puoliajalla.#Huuhkajat @Huuhkajat pic.twitter.com/9C5BeaWrCw — Viaplay Urheilu (@ViaplayUrheilu) March 26, 2022

He was replaced by Jere Uronen after 73 minutes.

Niskanen was an unused substitute in Tuesday evening’s 2-0 defeat against Slovakia at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain.

Carljohan Eriksson (Finland)

Eriksson, 26, is yet to make his debut for United after arriving from Mjallby in January.

Nevertheless, the Dundee United stopper remains a highly-regarded talent after being named Allsvenskan (Swedish top-flight) goalkeeper of the year last term — and has retained his international place.

However, Eriksson was restricted to a watching brief for both of Finland’s fixtures during this window, with boss Markku Kanerva opting to field Jesse Joronen against Iceland and Lukas Hradecky against Slovakia.

Dylan Levitt (Wales)

Levitt reported for Wales duty on a heady high after notching a stunning leveller in United’s breathless 2-1 victory against St Mirren.

It was a performance which prompted boss Tam Courts to predict that the on-loan Manchester United man would play a key role for the Dragons in the near future.

🪄 Our 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 wizard on target in 𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙘 fashion once more@DylanLevitt | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/lyte6VmU9d — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 19, 2022

However, this international hiatus proved a damp squib for the 10-times capped playmaker.

With Wales boss Rob Page understandably reticent to tinker for the crucial World Cup playoff semi-final against Austria, Levitt was an unused substitute.

It is likely he would have been afforded some action in Tuesday’s friendly against Czech Republic but he was forced to withdraw from the group due to illness.

Given his importance to United, attention will now turn to ensuring he is fit to face Hibs.

Ross Graham (Scotland U21)

In a season of meaningful milestones for the boyhood United fan, another was ticked off in distant Almaty.

The towering centre-half, who has made 11 appearances for the Tannadice outfit since returning from an unsuccessful loan stint with Dunfermline, was handed his U21s debut against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

And, in keeping with his storybook resurgence this term, Graham scored the opening goal.

However, there would be late heartbreak for the young Scots — managed on the night by ex-Tangerines gaffer Peter Houston — when the hosts made it 2-2 with the last kick of the game.

Flo Hoti (Kosovo U21)

Hoti, 21, has become a forgotten man.

The combative midfielder — out of contract this summer — has not featured since United’s 1-0 defeat against Rangers in December.

He has not even made a match-day squad in 2022.

But any doubts regarding his fitness and availability have been dispelled over the last week, with Hoti featuring in both matches played by Kosovo’s U21 side.

He entered the fray as a late substitute in a 0-0 draw against Slovenia last Friday, before completing 66 minutes in a similarly forgettable stalemate against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Chris Mochrie (Scotland U19)

Mochrie played the final 20 minutes at the Falkirk Stadium as an Alex Lowry-inspired Scotland side claimed a fine 2-1 victory against Turkey last Wednesday.

Scotland, taking part in the EURO U19 Qualification Elite Round in Hungary, then slipped to a 3-0 defeat against the host nation, with Mochrie an unused substitute.

The United teenager, who recently penned a new contract until 2024, climbed from the bench for the final 15 minutes on Tuesday evening as the young Scots ended their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Israel.