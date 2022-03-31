Davie Dodds makes glowing Jim McLean comparison as Dundee United legend reveals the European defeat that hurt MORE than Roma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Davie Dodds makes glowing Jim McLean comparison as Dundee United legend reveals the European defeat that hurt MORE than Roma

By Alan Temple
March 31 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 31 2022, 11.51am
United goal machine: Davie Dodds

“When we get together, we dinnae talk about football or the old days. We can’t remember much!”

Davie Dodds, scanning a packed room of old pals, is being glib.

A cavalcade of greats have assembled for the Dundee United legends golf day at the Fairmont Hotel in St. Andrews — and Courier Sport finds Dodds’ recollections every bit as sharp as his erstwhile attacking instincts.

From Malpas to McAlpine, the clubhouse is a snapshot of past glories; a heady history in which Dodds is steeped.

Dens Park memories

Peculiarly for an ex-Tannadice hero, Dodds’ successes at Dens Park, in particular, remain iconic.

It’s little wonder that he winces a little when the conversation tangentially meanders towards Dundee potentially leaving their historic home.

It was the venue where Dodds broke the deadlock in the 1980 League Cup final, sending United on their way to retaining the trophy with a 3-0 win.

Dodds (right) fires the ball past Bobby Geddes in the 1980 League Cup final.
Dodds (right) fires the ball past Bobby Geddes in the 1980 League Cup final.

“I loved playing at Dens Park,” Dodds continued. “It was a great stadium, lovely big pitch and a cracking atmosphere. It’s a pity to see the state it’s in now.

“It was actually a toss-up for where the [1980 League Cup] final was going to be, either Tannadice or Dens Park.

“They flipped a coin for the venue and we were delighted when it landed on Dens! We didn’t get beat there — and that’s how it played out.

“Jim [McLean] wasn’t much for celebrating. We knew he’d say, ‘right, that’s that, on to the next one!’”

Premier party

The next one would be the big one.

Dundee United secured their first and only Scottish top-flight title in 1983 and, once again, Dens Park was the scene of the victory, with a 2-1 win assuring McLean’s men made history.

Dodds, far right, celebrates as the late Jim McLean is held aloft following the 1983 league win.

Dodds scored 28 goals that season, cultivating a wonderful relationship with Paul Sturrock.

He is almost comically modest, professing to have been ‘lucky enough to get on the end of a few deliveries’ from the likes of Eamonn Bannon and Sturrock.

“We knew we had the capability to go on and win the league,” continued Dodds. “We had seven internationals in our team at the time — great players reaching their potential.

“To be successful and win a league, you need to have togetherness, good players and a bit of luck.

“And you need a game-plan. I was lucky enough to work under Jim McLean, Alex Ferguson, Graeme Souness and Jock Stein during my career — and Jim was the best coach out of the four of them.

“He was so far ahead of his time.”

That night in Italy

Domestic glories allowed United to make their mark abroad.

Dodds rippled the net in arguably the club’s most famous — or perhaps more accurately, infamouscontinental contest, helping the Tangerines to a 2-0 win over Roma at Tannadice.

In the second leg of that 1984 European Cup semi-final in Rome, the hosts claimed a 3-0 victory and progressed to the final against Liverpool.

In 2011, Riccardo Viola, son of the late ex-Roma president Dino, revealed that £50,000 had been given to referee Michel Vautrot through an intermediary.

Allegations of drug use by the Italians also abounded.

Dodds wheels away after netting against Roma.

“We had a good enough team to win the European Cup,” Dodds recalls definitively.

“And we were helped by the fact a lot of teams underestimated us. Scottish football maybe wasn’t as respected as it should have been in Europe.

“We also got decent draws. We kept away from the big guns until the semi-final. Roma were a good side — lots of international players — so that 2-0 win at Tannadice was something special.

“The whole tie has maybe been overshadowed by the man in the middle [Vautrot] and whatever envelopes he may, or may not, have received! It was a bitter, bitter blow.”

Yet, Dodds is not overwhelmed by resentment. His view is: at least Roma were good.

The defeat that hurt more than Roma

Dodds saves his laments for the 1981/82 UEFA Cup campaign.

That was the one; the European trophy United were ready to grasp.

Instead, they crashed out following a 3-0 collapse (3-2 aggregate defeat) against Radnicki Nis of the former Yugoslavia.

“My biggest regret was losing to Radnicki Nis,” he rues. “That was a quarter-final and we beat them 2-0 at Tannadice. They were not a good side.

“We went across there and lost a couple of soft goals and got beat 3-0.

“That was my biggest ever disappointment in Europe because I felt we really could have gone all the way that year.”

Shunned Celtic swoop

By the time United did reach a European showpiece — losing to IFK Goteborg in the 1987 UEFA Cup final — Dodds was an Aberdeen player, having initially departed Tannadice for a brief stint with Neuchatel Xamax in 1986.

“I had been at United for 12 years and we’d won the League Cup and the title. I just wanted a different challenge,” continued Dodds.

“Wee Jim had received offers for me before — one from Celtic when I was 23, and one from Liverpool when I was 18.

“He turned them down point-blank.

“I would have considered Liverpool. It would have been a great experience.”

Dodds attended the Dundee United Legends golf day, supported by MKM Building Supplies.

And Celtic? Would the boyhood Rangers fan have countenanced a career at Parkhead? That’s a no comment.

With the Bhoys and the Reds both snubbed by McLean, Dodds would go on to score 150 goals in 369 games for United.

“You don’t give it a second’s thought! You don’t realise the scale of what you were part of until many, many years afterwards,” reflects Dodds.

“When supporters keep saying, ‘what a side, what a side’ then you start to think, ‘aye, maybe we did okay’.

“But, at the time, you don’t think about that. Why would you?

“We were just doing our jobs the best we could.”

