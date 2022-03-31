Tim Akinola returns to Arsenal as Dundee United loan falls flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tim Akinola returns to Arsenal as Dundee United loan falls flat

By Alan Temple
March 31 2022, 10.26pm
Akinola in his sole appearance for United
Tim Akinola has returned to Arsenal after playing just 45 minutes for Dundee United.

The on-loan Gunners midfielder has made just one appearance since joining United in January, starting in February’s 0-0 draw against St Johnstone.

He was withdrawn at half-time.

Akinola, 20, has been subsequently sent back to the English Premier League giants for treatment after picking up a slight knock in United training.

And Tannadice boss Tam Courts has revealed that Akinola is unlikely to return to Scotland.

Sympathetic: Courts

“Tim had a training ground knock and went down to get that scanned with Arsenal,” explained Courts.

“It looks like he has to do rehab there. I don’t actually think we’ll see him playing for us again this season.

“It was a really challenging time for him.

“He played against St Johnstone at a time when we were searching for form and results. We changed the formation after that game and started to get a bit more consistency in performance.

“He found it tough to get back in the team.

Akinola watches from the stand during United’s last game, against St Mirren

“We’ve spoken to him and I think he still had a lot of good development time up here — but he came here to play and hasn’t played as much as he would have wanted.”

Levitt lessons

However, Courts has urged a gutted Akinola to draw inspiration from Dylan Levitt, who is thriving in his third loan spell away from Manchester United.

Levitt’s dazzling displays followed an unsuccessful stint with Charlton and an adventurous spell with Croatian cracks NK Istra 1961.

By contrast, this was Akinola’s first time being farmed out by Arsenal.

“It’s funny when you compare and contrast with Dylan Levitt,” continued Courts. “This is Dylan’s third loan.

“He went to Charlton and it didn’t work out, but he then goes to Croatia and, when he comes to us, he becomes a key player.

“I was trying to make sure Tim understands that sometimes the challenges you face on your first loan are actually what can give you the platform to succeed elsewhere — because I imagine he will go out on loan more frequently after this.”

Levitt celebrates his recent wonder-goal against St Mirren

On the topic of Levitt, Courts is quietly confident that the metronomic midfielder will be fit to face Hibernian on Saturday after being forced to withdraw from Wales duty due to illness.

“Dylan did some light work on Thursday,” said Courts. “If he comes through that okay, I would expect him to train on Friday and be okay for the Hibs game.

“It was just a respiratory illness. He was in his bed for a few days and traveled up late on Wednesday night.”

Max Biamou is carry is undertaking ‘light work’ in training but will not be in contention to face the Hibees.

