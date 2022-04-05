EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald will ‘never say a bad word’ about Dundee – but friendships are on hold when United host rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald will ‘never say a bad word’ about Dundee – but friendships are on hold when United host rivals

By Alan Temple
April 5 2022, 12.00pm Updated: April 5 2022, 8.25pm
Now and then: McDonald
Now and then: McDonald

For Kevin McDonald, it all started at Dens Park — a fresh-faced, bleach blonde midfielder making a name for himself in the old First Division.

Seventeen years after his Dee debut, the Dark Blues afforded McDonald the platform to train and rebuild his fitness as he recuperated from a life-threatening kidney transplant.

The allegiances of McDonald’s friends and family are liberally split across both sides of Tannadice Street.

As such, United star McDonald will never have a negative word to say about Dundee.

He will, of course, relish every moment of an intense, inimitable occasion — but acrimony can be cast aside.

McDonald in action for Dundee in 2008

“I’m 33 years of age and, after everything I’ve been through, I’d never say a bad word about Dundee, even as a United player,” said McDonald, who made 106 appearances for the Dee.

“That is where my journey started and I’ll always be grateful. I’ve played in plenty of derbies but this one is different, given the circumstances.

Dundee were the first club I trained with after my [kidney] operation, as I considered what was next.

“James McPake was the manager at the time and he was brilliant with me; all the boys were great. I owe them a massive thanks.

“The same goes for St Johnstone, who allowed me to train and build my fitness, getting to a point where I could say, ‘right, let’s see where we are’.”

Friendships on hold

Indeed, the former Fulham and Scotland midfielder, who hails from Carnoustie, will achieve a lifelong goal on Saturday if he lines up against Dundee at Tannadice.

Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic

“I’ve never played in a competitive Dundee derby so that will be special,” he continued.

“All of my friends are either Dundee United or Dundee fans so there’s always that extra banter and extra rivalry in the build-up. It will be a great atmosphere through the whole city and I hope it’s a cracking spectacle.

“I’ve got a huge respect for everyone at Dundee but those friendships are irrelevant for 90 minutes.

“We’ve got to put emotion to one side and understand that three very important points are at stake.”

The race for Europe

Even a solitary point would see Dundee United secure top-six qualification for Tam Courts’ men.

That would represent a solid achievement for the Tangerines in their second season back in the Premiership.

Yet, a slight tinge of exasperation persists for McDonald.

“Honestly, it’s frustrating that we even need to get something from the derby to finish in the top-six,” McDonald told Courier Sport.

“It’s been there for us for weeks and we’ve not taken three points often enough. Too many draws. If we had turned just one of those draws into wins, we’d already be in there.”

Willo Flood finds the net against Dinamo Moscow in United’s last European outing

Should United get the job done — and it would take a remarkable sequence of results for them to slip out of the top half of the table on Saturday — then attention will turn to a mouth-watering race for Europe.

Tannadice has not hosted continental competition since 2012 and, with consistency in short supply among those fighting for fourth spot, there is a golden opportunity to grasp that place.

“Although there is that frustration about some dropped points, we have ultimately put ourselves in a good position,” added McDonald. “With Europe on offer, we are playing for fourth place — albeit plenty of teams will be saying the same.”

Dundee United analysis: Has Mathew Cudjoe played his way into Tannadice derby picture?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]