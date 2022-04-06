Sean Dillon: ‘Doon Derby’ took a LONG time to get over – Dundee United fans will remember that on Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Dillon insists gaining revenge for the ‘Doon Derby’ won’t cross the mind of Dundee United stars this weekend.

However, he reckons the same can’t be said for supporters.

The former Tannadice hero was in the heart of defence when Craig Wighton’s last-gasp winner condemned United to relegation at Dens Park.

It remains among the most painful results of Dillon’s career and resulted in a four-season stay in the Championship for the Tangerines.

That raucous night on May 2, 2016 joined the fascinating lore of this famous fixture, which includes United winning their first and only top-flight title on their rivals’ patch in 1983.

It would be fanciful to suggest that a United triumph over the Dee on Saturday would be comparable with either of those games — but the Arabs are nonetheless hungry to pile misery upon their relegation-threatened foes.

“I’ve had some tough moments in football but that night was right up there,” reflected Dillon.

“It took me a long time to get over that.

“It hurt but there’s not much you can say — it’s their moment to enjoy.

“But that won’t be playing on the minds of the current players or the management team. You can’t start thinking about what results will mean for your opponents. United will be fully focused on doing what they need to do.

“The supporters? That’s maybe different! They’ll obviously love every minute if they can knock Dundee a little bit closer to the drop.

“I’ve actually had a few conversations with mates asking: would you give up a top six place for the chance to relegate Dundee? Not for me. Win the derby and then start looking up.

“However, there were a couple of folk who said yes!”

Unique derby

While he may have endured one of United’s most miserable outings against the Dee, Dillon’s derby memories are far from grim.

Of eight matches against their city rivals, Dillon helped the Tangerines to victory on five occasions — including 6-2, 4-1 and 3-0 triumphs during the 2014/15 campaign.

And, from the infectious energy of match-day to the unique split between the supporters, it is a fixture he will always cherish.

“It’s a game I loved playing in,” continued Dillon, who represented United 346 times.

“I used to get friends who would come over and be amazed when they’d sees taxis pull up with a group of supporters — then two would go in the Dundee end, two would go in the United end!

“That’s what makes the game so special.”

He added: “If it’s the last derby in a while, I’m sure there will be plenty who will miss it.”

A continental campaign?

While defeat would send Dundee further into the relegation mire, victory for United will bolster their European aspirations.

The Tangerines have not featured in continental competition since being eliminated from the Europa League third qualifying round by Dinamo Moscow in 2012.

Dillon played in the first leg of that tie but was absent for the decisive 5-0 defeat in Russia.

He also lined up in unsuccessful outings against Slask Wroclaw and AEK Athens in the prior two campaigns. While United’s failure to progress still irks the Irishman, he knows how much a European adventure would mean for the fans.

Speaking at Dundee United’s 2022 legends golf day, within earshot of the likes of Davie Dodds, Maurice Malpas and Paul Hegarty, Dillon laughed: “You’d need to ask one of those boys about a European run, not me!

“No, it’s still a wee bit frustrating, looking back.

“We played some decent sides — AEK [Athens], Slask Wroclaw and Dinamo [Moscow] — but we always thought we had a chance to get through a couple of rounds.

“We knew what a game-changer it would have been to reach a group phase and that was always our aim.

“It would be massive for the current group of players and coaching staff if they can get back into Europe. Maybe even more so, it’d be great for the supporters.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone over the last couple of years. The chance to get the passports out — now that travel is opening up again — and follow United in Europe would be unbelievable.”