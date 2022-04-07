EVERY Dundee United Premiership top six permutation assessed ahead of pre-split D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EVERY Dundee United Premiership top six permutation assessed ahead of pre-split D-Day

By Alan Temple
April 7 2022, 10.11am Updated: April 7 2022, 5.21pm
United are firm favourites to secure a top-six berth
Dundee United are tantalisingly close to securing a top six berth in the Premiership for the first time since 2014/15.

And the opportunity to seal their place with victory against fierce city foes, Dundee, is a mouth-watering one.

The Tannadice outfit are firm favourites to complete the job following a run of just one defeat in their last nine league matches.

However, jeopardy abounds — and Courier Sport has compiled every permutation relevant to the Tangerines ahead of D-Day.

What must United do?

Let’s begin with the simple stuff because it’s all very much in Dundee United’s hands.

As long as they avoid defeat against the Dee, United are home and hosed.

A draw would mean Ross County (seventh) and Livingston (eighth) would be unable to catch them.

The Premiership table going into the final weekend before the split

A win would see United remain in fourth spot — the final European berth — with just 15 points left to play for.

What if Dundee claim victory at Tannadice?

In which case, the games that matter are Aberdeen vs Ross County, Hibs’ clash with city rivals Hearts and Livingston’s home fixture against Motherwell.

Although St Mirren, who face Rangers on Sunday, retain slim top six hopes, they cannot catch Dundee United. That game is irrelevant for these purposes.

Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice
Should United lose on Saturday, the scenarios which would see them slip out of the top half of the Premiership are:

  • Wins for Motherwell, Hibs and Ross County — with the latter requiring victory by a margin that cancels out United’s two-goal advantage in the table.
  • A triumph for the Hibees, combined with Ross County and Livingston both winning by a margin that cancels out United’s superior goal difference.
  • Also mathematically possible, if rather preposterous, is a Motherwell draw and victories for Hibs and Ross County — providing United lose heavily enough to wipe out a superior goal difference of SIX compared to the Steelmen.

So, unless Dundee go 6-0 up at Tannadice, the Tangerines’ faithful needn’t fret too much about that last one.

What if sides finish level on goal difference?

With scope for both Ross County and Livingston to finish level on points with Courts’ charges, goal difference could very well come into play — and United’s advantage is slim.

The Tannadice men sit on -6, while both County and Livi have -8.

It is perfectly reasonable to think that two, or even all three, of those sides could be locked together on points and goal difference come 4.50 p.m. on Saturday.

Should that be the case, Dundee United do not fare well.

United have scored 29 goals this term, while County have notched 44 and the Lions have rippled the net 32 times.

So in the event of being level on points and goal difference with either, or both, of those sides, United would tumble down the table.

Sean Dillon: ‘Doon Derby’ took a LONG time to get over – Dundee United fans will remember that on Saturday

