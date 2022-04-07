PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s likely to be the last city of Dundee derby of the season and maybe even the last for some time.

Both Dundee United and Dundee have the opportunity to define or change their seasons with victory against their local rival on Saturday.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the risk and reward at Tannadice, what type of game can be expected and which players are likely to settle it.

Also on the agenda is the momentum building with St Johnstone and the possibilities it has opened up.

