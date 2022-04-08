Tam Courts names ‘big-game player’ ready to ignite Dundee derby as United boss hails experienced campaigners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts reckons ‘big-game player’ Tony Watt is ready to dazzle in the Dundee derby.

Watt, 28, has scored one goal in 13 outings since joining Dundee United from Motherwell in January.

However, that modest return should not be mistaken for a lack of efficacy, with the former Celtic and Hearts striker a constant creative force for the Tangerines.

Most recently, he teed up Ross Graham’s opener in last weekend’s crucial 1-1 draw at Hibs, capping a selfless showing in the capital.

Scotland cap Watt is no stranger to a fiery rivalry, having lined up in a Dundee derby, the Old Firm, Belgium’s Clasico between Anderlecht and Standard Liege and the all-Antwerp showdown of Lierse vs Mechelen.

And Courts reckons Watt looks like a man ready to make his mark on Saturday.

“I thought Tony trained with a real intensity on Thursday,” revealed Courts. “It’s almost like a big-game mentality.

“He set the goal up against Hibs last week, has a number of assists since coming to the club and has scored an important goal.

“And I’m fully expecting Tony Watt — a big-game player — to show up on Saturday and help drive us over the line.

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special as downtrodden Dee head to uplifted United https://t.co/YMMuWqn2m3 pic.twitter.com/0NET5fn1zB — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) April 7, 2022

“That’s the same for a number of our key players and leaders.

“They know this is a big game and it takes a specific type of character.”

‘Emotion, excitement and energy’

Indeed, Courts believes the experience within the United dressing room could prove pivotal.

In addition to Watt, Charlie Mulgrew has earned seven major honours and 44 Scotland caps, Kevin McDonald has played in the English Premier League and boasts more than 300 appearances south of the border.

The likes of Ryan Edwards, Calum Butcher and Marc McNulty are, similarly, the sort of personalities who will relish derby day on Tannadice Street.

“Our motivation is really strong,” continued Courts. “We have a lot of experience in high-profile fixtures and a lot of experience of being successful in Dundee derbies.

“That’s something we’ll look to rely on.

“Dundee are fighting for their lives and, from their perspective, they’ll look at the fact St Johnstone are playing against Celtic. They will see an opportunity to capitalise on that fact.

“There is the emotion, excitement and energy that you would expect from a game of this magnitude — but we want to make sure we give the players the right details, the necessary focus and replicate what we’ve done before.”