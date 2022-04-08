Tam Courts names ‘big-game player’ ready to ignite Dundee derby as United boss hails experienced campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts names ‘big-game player’ ready to ignite Dundee derby as United boss hails experienced campaigners

By Alan Temple
April 8 2022, 12.23pm Updated: April 8 2022, 11.26pm
Experience abounds: United
Tam Courts reckons ‘big-game player’ Tony Watt is ready to dazzle in the Dundee derby.

Watt, 28, has scored one goal in 13 outings since joining Dundee United from Motherwell in January.

However, that modest return should not be mistaken for a lack of efficacy, with the former Celtic and Hearts striker a constant creative force for the Tangerines.

Most recently, he teed up Ross Graham’s opener in last weekend’s crucial 1-1 draw at Hibs, capping a selfless showing in the capital.

Scotland cap Watt is no stranger to a fiery rivalry, having lined up in a Dundee derby, the Old Firm, Belgium’s Clasico between Anderlecht and Standard Liege and the all-Antwerp showdown of Lierse vs Mechelen.

And Courts reckons Watt looks like a man ready to make his mark on Saturday.

Watt and likely strike-partner on Saturday, McNulty

“I thought Tony trained with a real intensity on Thursday,” revealed Courts. “It’s almost like a big-game mentality.

“He set the goal up against Hibs last week, has a number of assists since coming to the club and has scored an important goal.

“And I’m fully expecting Tony Watt — a big-game player — to show up on Saturday and help drive us over the line.

“That’s the same for a number of our key players and leaders.

“They know this is a big game and it takes a specific type of character.”

‘Emotion, excitement and energy’

Indeed, Courts believes the experience within the United dressing room could prove pivotal.

In addition to Watt, Charlie Mulgrew has earned seven major honours and 44 Scotland caps, Kevin McDonald has played in the English Premier League and boasts more than 300 appearances south of the border.

The likes of Ryan Edwards, Calum Butcher and Marc McNulty are, similarly, the sort of personalities who will relish derby day on Tannadice Street.

The vastly-experienced Mulgrew has been an inspired capture

Our motivation is really strong,” continued Courts. “We have a lot of experience in high-profile fixtures and a lot of experience of being successful in Dundee derbies.

“That’s something we’ll look to rely on.

“Dundee are fighting for their lives and, from their perspective, they’ll look at the fact St Johnstone are playing against Celtic. They will see an opportunity to capitalise on that fact.

“There is the emotion, excitement and energy that you would expect from a game of this magnitude — but we want to make sure we give the players the right details, the necessary focus and replicate what we’ve done before.”

