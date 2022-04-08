JIM SPENCE: Mark McGhee’s ‘harsh truth’ hurts for Dundee ahead of huge city derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Mark McGhee’s ‘harsh truth’ hurts for Dundee ahead of huge city derby

By Jim Spence
April 8 2022, 5.30pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.

This weekend’s Dundee derby sees United closing in on a top six place and the possibility of European football while Dundee are scrapping for their league survival.

Mark McGhee’s television interview this week where he admitted telling his players that they wouldn’t win many games has drawn a bemused reaction from some fans and a very angry one from others, but while it may seem overly negative I’m tempted to the view that you can’t kid a kidder.

A dark blues side which has won just 5 of 32 league games is unlikely to harbour a serious belief that they’re suddenly about to beat all before them in the season’s remaining games.

Had the manager informed them blithely that he expected them to breeze through the rest of the fixtures with a mighty haul of points fans would’ve been calling for folk in white coats to come and collect him.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee

Managers aren’t miracle workers and while I’m not sure that McGhee’s grim assessment was the shrewdest of PR ploys, and is highly unlikely to motivate the troops either on or off the field, the statistics suggest that he’s simply imparted a very harsh truth, albeit in somewhat insensitive fashion.

Most Dundee fans that I know think McGhee’s appointment was a big mistake and his honest if brutal views on their chances for the remaining matches is only likely to aggravate their sense of outrage.

His opposite number in the Tannadice technical area is in a completely different situation.

Heading into the derby as hot favourites Tam Courts United side are on the cusp of finishing the season in very successful fashion.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts

I said last week that some supporters feel short changed by the enjoyment factor on show and while ultimately I think that results come first, I also think there is a requirement for Utd to entertain their supporters.

Football is about winning but it also should excite and thrill the fans who pay their hard earned money.

Losing the match won’t definitely relegate Dundee but it narrows their window to escape that fate, while a win for United opens the door to opportunities to increase income and prestige in the top half of the table with the very substantial carrot of a European place dangling before them.

St Johnstone’s two league wins on the bounce and their mini revival is testimony to how freshening up a squad, even in the January window which is a difficult one to deal in, can galvanise and re energise things.

Callum Davidson’s side have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

Freshening things up has had an impact with players who looked under par rediscovering their zest and spirit.

Callum Hendry celebrates at full-time.
Callum Hendry celebrates at full-time of St Johnstone’s potentially crucial win over Motherwell

That happens when there’s competition for places and when new players refresh the appetite and hunger of those who may have been jaded.

It helps too that because of Saints solid sensibility in the boardroom, there was rightly very little chance of the managers job being in jeopardy.

Now a new found confidence is burgeoning with Callum Hendry leading the line and becoming a talisman for a renewed spirit at McDiarmid Park.

PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]