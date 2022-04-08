Tony Watt ‘couldn’t care less about scoring goals at the moment’ as Dundee United star assesses ‘brilliant’ displays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt is adamant he ‘couldn’t care less’ about rippling the net — providing his ‘brilliant’ performances continue to drive Dundee United forward.

Watt, 28, was the Premiership’s top marksman when he joined United from Motherwell in January, having bagged 10 goals in 24 outings.

Since then, the Scotland international has scored once in 13 outings and has been usurped by Regan Charles-Cook, Alfredo Morelos and Bruce Anderson.

However, Watt’s recent showings have been excellent, providing a creative, tireless foil for Marc McNulty and crafting Ross Graham’s opener against Hibs last week.

And Watt is sufficiently judicious and experienced to know his own value to the Tangerines’ cause — even if his name isn’t on the score-sheet.

“The mantra I have worked on for the last two or three years is that I can be critical of myself, to give the best version of myself,” said Watt.

“I have tried to work on small bullet points to make myself a better person and player. I couldn’t care about scoring goals at the moment.

“Even when I was at Motherwell, it was the same. I helped them a lot last year without scoring many goals.

“Without being arrogant, I feel my overall play has been brilliant throughout.

“Even if the goals don’t come, I feel I am bringing something to the team which is important. You want your best players to provide every week.

“I want to be one of the best players every week.”

It is a mature outlook which, Watt contends, has come from self-improvement and graft, on and off the pitch.

“I was more off the cuff when I was younger — one game I could be a 2/10 and the next a 10/10,” he added. “There was no middle ground. Now, I have probably brought a consistency with my hard work.”

‘I’ll kick them and they will kick me’

Watt’s next challenge is to help United seal their top six place. Avoiding defeat against their relegation-haunted city rivals, Dundee, will complete the job.

Victory, while bolstering the Terrors’ burgeoning European charge, would also edge the Dee a little closer to the Premiership trap-door.

For those United supporters who endured the slings and arrows of mockery following the ‘Doon Derby’ of 2016 — when a 2-1 win for Dundee condemned abject United to four years in the Championship — it is a sweet prospect.

However, Watt has an altogether more sanguine outlook.

“Fair play to the fans, with whatever their own agendas are,” he continued. “But we just want to beat Dundee because they are our rivals. We are only focused on the positives and where WE can end up.

“In my eyes, if you wish negativity on other people, that’s letting negativity into your life, which is hard — it can stay in your life.”

Which isn’t to say it won’t be feisty.

It will be.

And Watt has no issue being at the heart of a tempestuous tussle.

In the 0-0 draw between the sides at Dens Park in January, Watt went nose-to-nose with Ryan Sweeney and Charlie Adam.

Watt smiled: “I will be calling them [Dundee players] all sorts during the game and they will give it back. I’ll kick them and they will kick me — that’s just how I play football. I’m not one to go down crying and giving up.

“I have no hatred towards anybody. I don’t have that in my body. But during the game, I will have a lot of passion, geared towards winning.”

Tannadice buzz

Watt has experienced a Dundee derby, the Old Firm and Belgium’s Clasico between Anderlecht and Standard Liege.

However, he cites a lesser-known brace he scored — as a substitute — in Lierse’s 3-0 triumph over Mechelen in 2013 as his finest derby experience, describing the all-Antwerp showdown as ‘one of my happiest memories’.

A goal or two on Saturday may just top that.

He added: “We have not been at home for a few weeks so it will be good to get back out there and feel that wee buzz again.”