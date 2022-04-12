Ross Graham recalls ‘crazy’ Dinamo Moscow clash as Dundee United eye European nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ross Graham recalls ‘crazy’ Dinamo Moscow clash as Dundee United eye European nights

By Alan Temple
April 12 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 12 2022, 5.04pm
European aspirations: Graham
Ross Graham was a fresh-faced schoolboy in the George Fox Stand when Dundee United last embarked upon a European adventure.

For Graham, the football is a bit of a blur.

A breathless 2-2 draw against Dinamo Moscow unfolded at breakneck speed, with goals from Willo Flood and Keith Watson cancelled out by Igor Semshov and an agonising injury-time leveller by Aleksandr Kokorin.

However, the ‘crazy’ — and rather unseemly — scenes involving the visiting Russian supporters are ingrained in the mind of the United star.

From a Tangerines’ perspective, the less said about the 5-0 defeat in the second leg, the better.

A decade on, and now a Tannadice regular, Graham is front-and-centre as United seek to return to the continental stage. Sitting in fourth spot in the Premiership, it is a realistic prospect.

Trouble broke out in the stands back in 2012

“The objective was to secure top six and we’ve done that,” Graham told Courier Sport. “Hopefully, we can finish the season strongly and get a European place — and bring European occasions back to Tannadice.

“That’s what we want to deliver for the supporters.

“I was here for the Dinamo [Moscow] game and their fans were crazy; that’s about all I can remember from it!

“They were sitting in the Fair Play Stand and it was just mental. They were jumping over the barriers, people were flying about everywhere. I remember that part.

“I was over in the George Fox [Stand] and had some view of it all unfolding — thankfully from a safe distance.”

Keith Watson celebrates his goal

He added: “We’ll go into every game after the split believing that we can win the game and get the points we need to secure that European place.”

Bonus

United assured their top six status with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dundee on Saturday.

Graham bagged an assist for the opening goal, nodding the ball into the path of Nicky Clark, who headed into an empty net.

A moment of Charlie Mulgrew wizardry — whipping home a sumptuous free-kick — doubled United’s advantage.

But a remarkable collapse in the space of 60 seconds saw Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam rescue a point for the Dee.

Clark celebrates his derby goal, teed up by Graham

Nevertheless, Graham’s rise continued with the sponsors’ man of the match award.

“I didn’t even notice that,” smiled Graham, reflecting on the tannoy announcement of his accolade.

“That’s an extra bonus, to get man of the match in a derby.

Overall, it was an up and down afternoon. We went 2-0 up and, of course, from that point you are looking to see it out.”

Post-split fixtures

However, there is little time to dwell on the result — nor the personal plaudits — as United gear up for the post-split fixtures, which were announced on Monday.

The Tangerines will kick off with home matches against Hearts and Motherwell.

An Old Firm double-header follows, before the campaign concludes with Ross County in Dingwall.

Graham added: “My focus goes straight to the games coming up and finishing strongly.

“At the end the season I’ll look back on the campaign and the moments I’ve had — but right now it’s about the challenges ahead.”

Dundee United target ‘where they belong’ as Tam Courts addresses Calum Butcher absence

