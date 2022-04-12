Tam Courts drops Ian Harkes contract hint as Dundee United ace sees comeback hopes dashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts drops Ian Harkes contract hint as Dundee United ace sees comeback hopes dashed

By Alan Temple
April 12 2022, 10.26pm Updated: April 12 2022, 10.35pm
Harkes in action
Harkes in action

Tam Courts has revealed that Ian Harkes is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

However, the Dundee United boss is confident the American midfielder has not played his last game for the Tangerines.

Harkes has been a notable absentee since suffering the knock in United’s Scottish Cup defeat against Celtic on March 14.

The player’s relatively swift progress on the road to recovery had sparked hopes that he could play some part in the club’s European push.

However, it now appears likely that Harkes’ campaign is over.

Damage: Harkes goes down against Celtic

“Ian is coming along well and [his ankle] won’t require surgery,” explained Courts. “But it is still quite a serious injury.

“It is improving pretty quickly but I don’t envisage seeing him back out there between now and the end of the season, unfortunately.”

Given Harkes’ contract expires in the summer, the natural question is: will he play for United again?

Faced with that query, Courts said: “Yes, definitely. There is more than a good chance we’ll see Ian in a Dundee United shirt again next season.

“He has invested in the football club and invested in what we are doing.

“Ian is a talented player at a good age and I am sure he will have options.

Harkes celebrates his Dundee derby winner earlier this term

“He is an intelligent guy and will make the right decision for his career — but I am very hopeful he will still feel he still has a lot more to achieve at Dundee United.”

‘I never wanted to lose focus’

Harkes is one of several key players who have either been sidelined, sold or released during a campaign which Courts describes as ‘transitional’.

Nevertheless, United have attained top six football and can swiftly turn their attention to securing European qualification for the first time in a decade.

Peter Pawlett is another notable absentee

“I look at the players who have been injured or have left the football club,” continued Courts. “Max Biamou, Ian Harkes, Pete Pawlett — these are all decent players and have been out injured for spells.

“Then you factor in the turnover of players who have left like Lawrence Shankland, Jamie Robson, Mark Reynolds, Jeando Fuchs and Louis Appere.

“It has been a real transitional year, but the key thing for me was that I never wanted to lose focus on the job in hand — accumulating points and performances so we could get in the top six.”

