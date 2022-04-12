Tam Courts drops Ian Harkes contract hint as Dundee United ace sees comeback hopes dashed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has revealed that Ian Harkes is likely to miss the remainder of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

However, the Dundee United boss is confident the American midfielder has not played his last game for the Tangerines.

Harkes has been a notable absentee since suffering the knock in United’s Scottish Cup defeat against Celtic on March 14.

The player’s relatively swift progress on the road to recovery had sparked hopes that he could play some part in the club’s European push.

However, it now appears likely that Harkes’ campaign is over.

“Ian is coming along well and [his ankle] won’t require surgery,” explained Courts. “But it is still quite a serious injury.

“It is improving pretty quickly but I don’t envisage seeing him back out there between now and the end of the season, unfortunately.”

Given Harkes’ contract expires in the summer, the natural question is: will he play for United again?

Faced with that query, Courts said: “Yes, definitely. There is more than a good chance we’ll see Ian in a Dundee United shirt again next season.

“He has invested in the football club and invested in what we are doing.

“Ian is a talented player at a good age and I am sure he will have options.

“He is an intelligent guy and will make the right decision for his career — but I am very hopeful he will still feel he still has a lot more to achieve at Dundee United.”

‘I never wanted to lose focus’

Harkes is one of several key players who have either been sidelined, sold or released during a campaign which Courts describes as ‘transitional’.

Nevertheless, United have attained top six football and can swiftly turn their attention to securing European qualification for the first time in a decade.

“I look at the players who have been injured or have left the football club,” continued Courts. “Max Biamou, Ian Harkes, Pete Pawlett — these are all decent players and have been out injured for spells.

“Then you factor in the turnover of players who have left like Lawrence Shankland, Jamie Robson, Mark Reynolds, Jeando Fuchs and Louis Appere.

“It has been a real transitional year, but the key thing for me was that I never wanted to lose focus on the job in hand — accumulating points and performances so we could get in the top six.”