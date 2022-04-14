EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to seal deal for Southampton coach after Tony Caig’s Newcastle United switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to secure the services of goalkeeping coach Ryan Flood for the remainder of the season.

Flood is on the cusp of arriving on secondment from English Premier League side Southampton, where he works with their ‘B’ team and under-18s.

The short-term agreement will see Flood return to St. Mary’s at the end of the campaign, at which point United hope to confirm the capture of a permanent successor to Tony Caig.

Caig — only in the role for nine months after replacing Neil Alexander last July — departed Tannadice last month to join Newcastle United’s academy structure, leaving Courts searching for temporary cover.

Flood, who was on the books of Bournemouth and QPR and MK Dons, embarked on his duties at the weekend, warming up keepers Benjamin Siegrist and Carljohan Eriksson ahead of the Dundee derby.

And, barring any unforeseen hitches, will officially become a key member of the coaching staff in the next 24 hours as United bid to secure European qualification.