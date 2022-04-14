EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to seal deal for Southampton coach after Tony Caig’s Newcastle United switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to seal deal for Southampton coach after Tony Caig’s Newcastle United switch

By Alan Temple
April 14 2022, 10.25am Updated: April 14 2022, 10.56am
Flood, left, accompanies Benjamin Siegrist off the pitch at the weekend
Dundee United are set to secure the services of goalkeeping coach Ryan Flood for the remainder of the season.

Flood is on the cusp of arriving on secondment from English Premier League side Southampton, where he works with their ‘B’ team and under-18s.

The short-term agreement will see Flood return to St. Mary’s at the end of the campaign, at which point United hope to confirm the capture of a permanent successor to Tony Caig.

Caig — only in the role for nine months after replacing Neil Alexander last July — departed Tannadice last month to join Newcastle United’s academy structure, leaving Courts searching for temporary cover.

Flood, who was on the books of Bournemouth and QPR and MK Dons, embarked on his duties at the weekend, warming up keepers Benjamin Siegrist and Carljohan Eriksson ahead of the Dundee derby.

And, barring any unforeseen hitches, will officially become a key member of the coaching staff in the next 24 hours as United bid to secure European qualification.

