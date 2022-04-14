RAB DOUGLAS: Benjamin Siegrist has earned the right to have Dundee United manager Tam Courts’ faith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s Dundee derby wasn’t one the two goalkeepers will look back on with much affection.

You could definitely make an argument that all four goals were preventable from their point of view.

The good news for Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Lawlor is that neither of their teams lost the game – so they won’t go down in derby folklore.

I haven’t seen enough of Lawlor to make a considered judgment.

I’ve spoken to Dundee fans who said that the wind played a big part in United’s first goal and there was no doubting the quality of the free-kick Charlie Mulgrew put into an area goalies hate for the second.

Dundee fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Dundee United 👀👊 pic.twitter.com/19U7EbybzR — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 9, 2022

I have seen enough of Siegrist to know he’s been a great signing for United.

He was an important part of their promotion season, was their player of the year last season and has had a lot of good games in this one.

But Tam Courts does have a big decision to make.

He’s got a goalkeeper he signed in January who will be desperate to show what he’s capable of.

And it looks very likely Siegrist will be leaving in the summer.

I don’t think that will be a factor in a few mistakes creeping in and he’s done more than enough to justify his manager sticking by him for as long as he’s at Tannadice.

Both Mark McGhee and Callum Davidson will be happy to face each other in the first of the post-split fixtures.

Dundee know that their best hope is to close the gap quickly and hope that they can go on a run after it and that the opposite happens for St Johnstone.

Saints have the chance to seriously turn up the heat on St Mirren and, if they do lose at Dens, they have time to respond.

It’s disappointing that both these clubs find themselves in such trouble but it certainly makes for an exciting match a week on Saturday.

To be sitting very close to securing second place in the Championship with three games to go is a phenomenal achievement for Arbroath.

Queen of the South are up next and we certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

All the teams in the division have become competitive.

But I thought that our second half performance at Hamilton was our best football in a long time.

3 cup finals left for our incredible @ArbroathFC,potentially 3 games away from shocking the football world and creating history. First up is @OfficialQosFC at home on Saturday. Lets get the entire town behind the lads and fill Gayfield. Get your tickets at https://t.co/7vVnxIJ6Uq pic.twitter.com/mZXuXUP353 — TASC (@TASC1878) April 12, 2022

That should really give us confidence to have a sprint for the finishing line and see where it takes us.

While it’s still all to play at the top of the table, we’ll be going for it.

I can’t see past a Celtic v Hearts Scottish Cup final.

My old club are hitting their best form just at the right time and some of the football they produced against St Johnstone was superb to watch.

There are so many selection options for Ange Postecoglou – all of them good ones.

Momentum is behind them going into their semi-final against Rangers.

It’s the exact same in the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts are much stronger than Hibs just now as their win last weekend showed – not to mention the Premiership table.

There should never be a 19-point gap between them.

Nor should Hibs and Aberdeen be in the bottom half.

Shaun Maloney and Jim Goodwin both took over in the middle of the season and both have big pressure to get things right in the summer transfer window.