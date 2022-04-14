Tam Courts ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’ by Dundee survival to preserve United derby days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts insists he ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’ if Dundee were to survive and preserve derby days in the City of Discovery.

The United boss has lapped up the rivalry this term, with the sides playing out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice on Saturday.

Prior to that thriller, Dens Park hosted a 0-0 stalemate in January, while United ran out as 1-0 winners at home in September thanks to a fine Ian Harkes strike.

However, with the Dark Blues battling for Premiership survival, there is a realistic prospect of at least one campaign without a Dundee derby.

While many Arabs would luxuriate in the decline of the Dee, Courts has a healthy appreciation of the showdown.

“I have really enjoyed the Dundee derbies,” said Courts.

“The fixture maybe doesn’t get as much prominence because of the Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies.

“But I have really enjoyed being involved in them.

“If we were to have a minimum of three again next season, then I wouldn’t be disappointed.”

Cigarette paper

Meanwhile, Courts has predicted a nerve-shredding finale in the race for Europe.

United sit in fourth spot with 41 points, just one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

Unless Hibernian win the Scottish Cup, fifth place will also secure a Europa Conference League qualification place.

“There has hardly been a cigarette paper between a raft of teams for a long time now,” continued Courts.

“It will probably be the same until the end of the season.

“Everyone in the top six has a lot to play for and the fixtures, however they came out, were going to be exciting. There are no complaints or moans from our perspective [about the fixtures].

“We are just delighted to be in the top six and we want to kick on and compete for fourth position.”