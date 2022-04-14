Tam Courts ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’ by Dundee survival to preserve United derby days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’ by Dundee survival to preserve United derby days

By Alan Temple
April 14 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 14 2022, 10.58am
Players clash in the recent Dundee derby
Players clash in the recent Dundee derby

Tam Courts insists he ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’ if Dundee were to survive and preserve derby days in the City of Discovery.

The United boss has lapped up the rivalry this term, with the sides playing out a breathless 2-2 draw at Tannadice on Saturday.

Prior to that thriller, Dens Park hosted a 0-0 stalemate in January, while United ran out as 1-0 winners at home in September thanks to a fine Ian Harkes strike.

However, with the Dark Blues battling for Premiership survival, there is a realistic prospect of at least one campaign without a Dundee derby.

While many Arabs would luxuriate in the decline of the Dee, Courts has a healthy appreciation of the showdown.

One United fan predicts Dundee’s fate

“I have really enjoyed the Dundee derbies,” said Courts.

“The fixture maybe doesn’t get as much prominence because of the Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies.

“But I have really enjoyed being involved in them.

“If we were to have a minimum of three again next season, then I wouldn’t be disappointed.”

Cigarette paper

Meanwhile, Courts has predicted a nerve-shredding finale in the race for Europe.

United sit in fourth spot with 41 points, just one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

Unless Hibernian win the Scottish Cup, fifth place will also secure a Europa Conference League qualification place.

“There has hardly been a cigarette paper between a raft of teams for a long time now,” continued Courts.

“It will probably be the same until the end of the season.

“Everyone in the top six has a lot to play for and the fixtures, however they came out, were going to be exciting. There are no complaints or moans from our perspective [about the fixtures].

“We are just delighted to be in the top six and we want to kick on and compete for fourth position.”

Heroic Dundee United business chief opens up on second Ukraine mercy mission and reveals he will return a THIRD time

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]