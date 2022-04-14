Tam Courts makes Benjamin Siegrist form prediction as Dundee United boss dismisses contract concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts makes Benjamin Siegrist form prediction as Dundee United boss dismisses contract concern

By Alan Temple
April 14 2022, 10.25pm
Tipped to bounce back: Siegrist
Tam Courts is adamant Benjamin Siegrist is not being affected by uncertainty over his future.

Siegrist, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has endured a challenging period by his own lofty standards.

United’s 2020/21 player of the year made a high-profile blunder as the Tangerines crashed out of the Scottish Cup last month, spilling the ball into the path of Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The Greek striker made no mistake from a yard, helping the Hoops to a 3-0 win.

In Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Dundee, Siegrist was caught under a Cammy Kerr cross for Danny Mullen’s goal, allowing the forward to halve arrears.

The Swiss stopper was then bamboozled by the power and swerve of Charlie Adam’s leveller from distance.

Neither derby goal can be considered a howler — nevertheless, scrutiny has followed.

But even with the likes of Manchester United and Rangers credited with an interest in the classy keeper, Courts dismissed the notion that Siegrist’s contract situation could be playing on his mind.

“Everyone who has worked with, and come across, Benjy will know that won’t have an impact on him,” said Courts.

“He is a guy who has high standards and has shown them at Dundee United. He wants to be successful and knows what this club is all about.

“His mentality and quality can never be called into question and I am sure he will have a big part to play in our remaining games.

“Benjy is a top, top goalkeeper. He has won us a lot of points and will win us even more points between now and the end of the season.

Does Benjamin Siegrist still have Tam Courts behind him?
Siegrist and Courts

“Even in the derby, Benjy made a couple of really big saves.

“As with all the other players, they now have five games to really showcase their qualities and mentalities. That is the challenge for him [Siegrist] and all the rest of the players.”

Talks

Siegrist, who is competing with Finland international Carljohan Eriksson for the No.1 jersey at Tannadice, remains in talks with United sporting director Tony Asghar regarding his future.

The same can be said for Ian Harkes, with Courts hinting this week that those talks are moving forward positively.

United are clearly hopeful of keeping Harkes

And the United gaffer believes that securing top six football will allow the club to accelerate their planning.

“Tony is speaking to them [Siegrist and Harkes] regularly,” added Courts.

“I think getting into the top six will now give Tony [Asghar] more scope to start that planning process.

“He can figure how it impacts budgets and can speak to the owner [Mark Ogren].

“The coaching staff, players and myself need to concentrate on the job in hand over the next four-to-five weeks.”

