Tam Courts makes Benjamin Siegrist form prediction as Dundee United boss dismisses contract concern

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts is adamant Benjamin Siegrist is not being affected by uncertainty over his future.

Siegrist, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has endured a challenging period by his own lofty standards.

United’s 2020/21 player of the year made a high-profile blunder as the Tangerines crashed out of the Scottish Cup last month, spilling the ball into the path of Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The Greek striker made no mistake from a yard, helping the Hoops to a 3-0 win.

In Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Dundee, Siegrist was caught under a Cammy Kerr cross for Danny Mullen’s goal, allowing the forward to halve arrears.

The Swiss stopper was then bamboozled by the power and swerve of Charlie Adam’s leveller from distance.

Giorgos Giakoumakis doubles @CelticFC's lead! 🍀 A mistake by Siegrist and the Celtic striker pounced to punish him 💥 pic.twitter.com/t4r5GGI6Ki — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 14, 2022

Neither derby goal can be considered a howler — nevertheless, scrutiny has followed.

But even with the likes of Manchester United and Rangers credited with an interest in the classy keeper, Courts dismissed the notion that Siegrist’s contract situation could be playing on his mind.

“Everyone who has worked with, and come across, Benjy will know that won’t have an impact on him,” said Courts.

“He is a guy who has high standards and has shown them at Dundee United. He wants to be successful and knows what this club is all about.

“His mentality and quality can never be called into question and I am sure he will have a big part to play in our remaining games.

“Benjy is a top, top goalkeeper. He has won us a lot of points and will win us even more points between now and the end of the season.

“Even in the derby, Benjy made a couple of really big saves.

“As with all the other players, they now have five games to really showcase their qualities and mentalities. That is the challenge for him [Siegrist] and all the rest of the players.”

Talks

Siegrist, who is competing with Finland international Carljohan Eriksson for the No.1 jersey at Tannadice, remains in talks with United sporting director Tony Asghar regarding his future.

The same can be said for Ian Harkes, with Courts hinting this week that those talks are moving forward positively.

And the United gaffer believes that securing top six football will allow the club to accelerate their planning.

“Tony is speaking to them [Siegrist and Harkes] regularly,” added Courts.

“I think getting into the top six will now give Tony [Asghar] more scope to start that planning process.

“He can figure how it impacts budgets and can speak to the owner [Mark Ogren].

“The coaching staff, players and myself need to concentrate on the job in hand over the next four-to-five weeks.”