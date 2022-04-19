Dundee United striker Max Biamou out for the season, with Tannadice career almost certainly over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Biamou’s Dundee United career is almost certain to be over after the striker was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tannadice manager Tam Courts has confirmed the 31-year-old has suffered a “pretty severe recurrence” of his thigh injury and won’t feature in the Tangerines’ post-split Premiership fixtures.

It has been a campaign to forget in Tayside for the former Coventry City man.

After arriving in October, he only featured three times as a substitute for his new club.

With a return to England on the cards on deadline day of the January transfer window, Biamou injured his thigh in training, and this latest news means he will likely depart in the summer without a first team start to his name.

“People have assumed we’ve not been picking him but he’s been plagued with injuries since coming here,” said Courts.

“Max has been desperate to get back and play a part but he’s had a recurrence of what happened before.

“It’s a shame because we were hoping he’d make an impact here. It’s unfortunate that his season is over.”

Butcher out for Hearts

Calum Butcher, meanwhile “was off for a few days last week” and is unlikely to feature against Hearts this weekend, Courts reported.

The United boss believes Hearts have set an example this season that United can seek to follow.

“Hearts have proven they are the third best team in the country and they are now in the Scottish Cup final,” said Courts.

“That’s the benchmark for the rest of us and we need to get closer to them next season.

“They have recruited very well.

“Robbie (Neilson) and his staff have been there for a couple of years now. They have had a few transfer windows to get things the way they want them.

“They have invested heavily and wisely in their squad, building a good group of players and it has got them clear in third place.

“The games we have had against them have been exciting this season, albeit we haven’t beaten them yet.

“With there being five places in Europe up for grabs, it’s all set up to be a really exciting end to the season.”

Paths didn’t cross

Courts didn’t get to know Neilson during the latter’s spell as United manager but what he has achieved at Tannadice and now Tynecastle commands respect.

“I only worked with Robbie briefly at United,” he said.

“I did some opposition work and was in the academy when they were here so our paths didn’t cross too much.

“They did a very good job here and Robbie has been successful everywhere he’s been.

“Going back to Hearts it was a big job. There is a lot of expectation at such a big club.

“He’s taken them from the Championship back into the top league and is also in the Scottish Cup final.

“So he’s done a very good job since going there.”