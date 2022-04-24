Tam Courts outlines ‘recurring themes’ as Dundee United slip to ‘naive’ Hearts defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tam Courts outlines ‘recurring themes’ as Dundee United slip to ‘naive’ Hearts defeat

By Alan Temple
April 24 2022, 6.15pm Updated: April 25 2022, 6.06am
Maddening: Courts saw his side blow an early lead
Tam Courts rued ‘recurring themes’ after watching Dundee United slip to a 3-2 defeat against Hearts.

The Tannadice men exploded from the blocks against the Jambos, with Dylan Levitt producing a sensational solo goal to open the scoring.

However, efforts from Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly put the visitors in the driving seat and, despite Ryan Edwards restoring parity, Ellis Simms bagged a late winner.

United have now taken the lead within the first 15 minutes of their last three games — Hibs, Dundee and Hearts — and failed to win any of them.

Skipper Edwards debriefs with boss Courts

He said: “There are a lot of recurring themes with us just now in terms of starting games off really well, getting our noses in front, then not ramming home the authority we’re building in the game; allowing the opponents to take control.

“What’s missing, from my perspective, is the rhythm and possession that would allow us to build a bit of confidence and flow in the game.

“It’s more of a disappointment than anger.

“I’m just not feeling a freedom from the players that would allow us to be brave, fearless, take some risks and look like we’re actually enjoying being in the top six.”

Naïvety

Asked why United have found it so difficult to build upon leads, Courts continued: “That’s the million-dollar question.

“When you score a goal, it’s an amazing feeling and you have the fans behind you.

The game, and the opponent, was begging for us to go and put them to the sword. That’s how it felt.”

False dawn: Levitt celebrates his opener

United have now shipped five goals in their last two Premiership fixtures — a reversal of fortunes given the Tangerines have been a stoic defensive unit for much of the campaign.

Courts added: “We are a team who are known to be resolute and keep clean sheets.

“That is now two home games [Dundee and Hearts] where we have conceded too many goals and given away too many chances.

“There was some naivety in key moments that cost us. That is something that we can address and try to rectify.”

The tricky stuff

The only saving grace for United is that both Motherwell and Ross County failed to pick up points this weekend — albeit they did tick off testing fixtures against both halves of the Old Firm.

The Steelmen are next to visit Tannadice.

Courts added: “It [the Motherwell game] is huge — but I will reiterate that we should be enjoying these games, we should be playing them with a smile on our faces.

“All the hard work and the tricky stuff is done and we should be looking forward to the games; enjoying being in a fight to get a European place.

“It is a huge carrot.”

Dundee United 2-3 Hearts: Tangerines blow chance to take stranglehold on 4th as Levitt and Edwards wondergoals prove futile

