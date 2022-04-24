Tam Courts outlines ‘recurring themes’ as Dundee United slip to ‘naive’ Hearts defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts rued ‘recurring themes’ after watching Dundee United slip to a 3-2 defeat against Hearts.

The Tannadice men exploded from the blocks against the Jambos, with Dylan Levitt producing a sensational solo goal to open the scoring.

However, efforts from Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly put the visitors in the driving seat and, despite Ryan Edwards restoring parity, Ellis Simms bagged a late winner.

United have now taken the lead within the first 15 minutes of their last three games — Hibs, Dundee and Hearts — and failed to win any of them.

He said: “There are a lot of recurring themes with us just now in terms of starting games off really well, getting our noses in front, then not ramming home the authority we’re building in the game; allowing the opponents to take control.

“What’s missing, from my perspective, is the rhythm and possession that would allow us to build a bit of confidence and flow in the game.

“It’s more of a disappointment than anger.

“I’m just not feeling a freedom from the players that would allow us to be brave, fearless, take some risks and look like we’re actually enjoying being in the top six.”

Naïvety

Asked why United have found it so difficult to build upon leads, Courts continued: “That’s the million-dollar question.

“When you score a goal, it’s an amazing feeling and you have the fans behind you.

“The game, and the opponent, was begging for us to go and put them to the sword. That’s how it felt.”

United have now shipped five goals in their last two Premiership fixtures — a reversal of fortunes given the Tangerines have been a stoic defensive unit for much of the campaign.

Courts added: “We are a team who are known to be resolute and keep clean sheets.

“That is now two home games [Dundee and Hearts] where we have conceded too many goals and given away too many chances.

“There was some naivety in key moments that cost us. That is something that we can address and try to rectify.”

The tricky stuff

The only saving grace for United is that both Motherwell and Ross County failed to pick up points this weekend — albeit they did tick off testing fixtures against both halves of the Old Firm.

The Steelmen are next to visit Tannadice.

Courts added: “It [the Motherwell game] is huge — but I will reiterate that we should be enjoying these games, we should be playing them with a smile on our faces.

“All the hard work and the tricky stuff is done and we should be looking forward to the games; enjoying being in a fight to get a European place.

“It is a huge carrot.”