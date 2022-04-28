Tony Watt issued goal challenge while Tam Courts backs Dundee United to handle Calum Butcher absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has challenged Tony Watt to fire Dundee United into Europe, insisting this stage of the season is ‘when you want your big players to step up’.

Watt, 28, has been a tireless presence in attack since joining United in January, working the channels, dropping deep and often playing second-fiddle to Marc McNulty in a front two.

While he has contributed manfully to the Terrors’ first top-six finish since 2015, the Scotland international has found the net just once in 15 outings.

That contrasts sharply with his form in the first half of the campaign with Motherwell.

Watt, operating on the left side of a narrow 4-3-3 — and, as such, presented with far more goalscoring opportunities — found the net 10 times in 24 games.

Indeed, he was the Premiership’s top scorer when he made the switch to Tannadice.

And, while appreciative of Watt’s overall displays in recent months, Courts is desperate to see the ex-Celtic and Hearts marksman rediscover his goal touch in the final four games of the season.

“If you look at a lot of our big moments, Tony has been front and centre to them,” said Courts. “It’s just been the goalscoring lacking.

“Last week against Hearts, he was involved in Dylan Levitt’s goal. Against Hibs recently, he sets up Ross Graham.

“There is more than enough quality coming from Tony Watt to suggest he is contributing to the team.

“His general play has been good and the fans have almost taken to him as a talisman.

Step up

“Over the next couple of weeks, it would be nice to see him back on the scoresheet because I know his ambitions are to help the club get into fourth position.

“Tony, by his own admission, wants to be performing a little better just now. He is also very open about where he wants to improve his own game.

“This is the stage of the season when you want your big players to step up. Tony definitely fits into that category.

“I think he can sense this is an important game — it’s against his former club — and I’m excited to have him in the team.”

Coincidentally, Watt’s sole strike for United came against Motherwell.

He rippled the net in a 2-0 victory at Tannadice in February — also the Tangerines’ last home win — to silence the travelling boo-boys.

A mild bust-up with ‘Well chief executive Alan Burrows then followed.

“It seemed written in the stars that Tony would score against Motherwell,” recalled Courts. “And, in his own mind, he’ll want to do well against Motherwell again.

“I get the feeling he is really excited about this weekend and, while totally respectful of Motherwell, is ready to step up at a crucial stage of the season.”

Selection dilemmas

Meanwhile, Courts is adamant United have the strength in depth to see off the Steelmen.

The Tangerines are facing a selection conundrum in the heart of midfield, with Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both long-term absentees and Calum Butcher unavailable.

Kevin McDonald took part in training on Thursday but Courts reported that he is ‘having challenges with a muscular injury’.

“It’s a situation we’ve been in for a number of months,” continued Courts. “Whether it has been injuries or players leaving, we’ve had a small group of players for a long period of time.

“So, not much changes. If anything, I think it works to our advantage.

“We played young Chris Mochrie last week and he did fine.

“There are another couple of players who are pushing to be involved and I’d have no hesitation to throw them in, if the game-plan calls for that.

“Plus, we do have versatility within the squad. I feel we have more than enough to perform and win the game.”