Dundee United trio named in Scotland U17 squad as Tannadice teens get call for European Championship in Israel

By Alan Temple
April 29 2022, 12.07pm Updated: April 29 2022, 12.33pm
Talented trio: Moore, O'Donnell and MacLeod
Dundee United trio Rory MacLeod, Craig Moore and Lewis O’Donnell have been named in the Scotland under-17 squad for the upcoming European Championship in Israel.

The Tartan teens are in Group D of the youth showpiece, beginning their campaign with a mouth-watering test against Portugal on May 17.

They face Denmark in Ramat Gan on May 20 before a clash with Sweden in Lod on May 23.

Scotland’s games will be broadcast on the BBC website and their iPlayer service.

And head coach Brian McLaughlin has called upon three top Tannadice talents for the competition.

Rory MacLeod, left, with experienced colleague Marc McNulty

No club is more heavily represented in the 21-person group for the finals than United, albeit Celtic and Rangers also have three players involved.

MacLeod, a prolific goalscorer for United’s under-18s side, became the youngest ever player to feature for the Tangerines when he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Motherwell in February.

The 16-year-old has made two senior appearances this term and has been a regular in match-day squads.

Midfielder Moore made his United bow in a 1-0 defeat against Rangers in December, turning in a superb 70-minute showing at Ibrox.

With that outing, he became the youngest player to start a competitive match for the Terrors.

O’Donnell is yet to make a senior appearance for the Tangerines but has been capped four times for Scotland at under-17 level and is highly-regarded by McLaughlin.

The full Scotland squad for the European Championship can be found here.

