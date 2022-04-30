Dundee United 1-0 Motherwell: Dylan Levitt notches pivotal winner as on-loan Manchester United kid sends Tangerines a step closer to Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are on the cusp of bringing European football back to Tannadice for the first time in a decade following a hard-fought victory over Motherwell.

Dylan Levitt notched his fifth goal of the campaign to settle a nerve-shredding contest, with the Steelmen striking the woodwork twice in the first half.

The triumph sees United open up a four-point gap over the ‘Well, with just three Premiership games left to play.

The Tangerines also enjoy a far superior goal difference, meaning it would take an almighty collapse for Tam Courts’ men to finish sixth; the only scenario in which they would fail to claim a berth in the Europa League Conference League qualifiers.

With Ross County drawing against Hearts, United also moved three points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

Thanking the woodwork

Motherwell were a lick of paint away from claiming the lead after eight minutes.

A fairly routine punt forward was misjudged by Liam Smith, allowing Ross Tierney to scamper towards goal. However, the young forward’s curling effort rattled the post.

Archie Meekison, 19, sparkled for the hosts in the opening stages, intelligently finding pockets of space, retaining possession and showing a willingness to burst forward. A real talent.

However, in a rare error, it was the teenager who lost possession in the engine room to allow Motherwell to produce a slick counter-attack and smack the cross-bar through Kaiyne Woolery.

Meekison, seemingly at the heart of everything, then shot wide from the edge of the box.

Tierney, a waspish, energetic presence in claret-and-amber, fizzed an effort narrowly off target form 25 yards.

United made their first shot on target count.

A delightful passing move saw Meekison find Tony Watt with a sumptuous back-flick. The Scotland striker then fed Levitt, whose shot took a fortuitous deflection and looped beyond Liam Kelly.

Chasing a second

Given they had shipped 16 points from winning positions in their prior eight Premiership games, United should be credited for remaining on the ascendancy.

Such runs can become a self-fulfilling prophecy and, instead, the hosts were positive and professional.

A super sliding block by Juhani Ojala was required to thwart Watt from a tight angle as the second half commenced, while Meekison lashed a speculative shot over the bar.

The tireless Scott McMann robbed Mark O’Hara before stinging the palms of Kelly.

Joe Efford threatened from distance as Motherwell — with one win in 2022 to date — sought parity.

Ricki Lamie, due to join Dundee this summer, then rose highest to meet a Callum Slattery free-kick, only to flash his header inches wide.

And Benji Siegrist made a fine instinctive save to deny Tierney in the dying embers, securing a welcome clean sheet for the Swiss stopper and pivotal three points for the hosts.