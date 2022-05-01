Dylan Levitt in ‘step up’ vow as Dundee United loan star sets Rangers and Celtic target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dylan Levitt in ‘step up’ vow as Dundee United loan star sets Rangers and Celtic target

By Alan Temple
May 1 2022, 10.24pm
Levitt makes a decisive contribution
Dylan Levitt has vowed to ‘step up’ in a bid to assuage Dundee United’s midfield selection conundrum.

The Tannadice outfit are without long-term injury victims Pater Pawlett and Ian Harkes, while Kevin McDonald is nursing a muscular issue.

Calum Butcher will not play again this campaign, as confirmed by boss Tam Courts last week.

As such, Levitt lined up in the engine room alongside veteran centre-half Charlie Mulgrew and talented teenager Archie Meekison on Saturday as United claimed a crucial, hard-fought 1-0 win over Motherwell.

And the Wales international was simply masterful — controlling the game, snapping into challenges, making interceptions and bursting forward.

He also notched the winning goal in the first period; his fifth of the season.

Levitt is hailed after his opener

Asked whether the lack of midfield options put added onus on him to shine, Levitt said: “Yes, but that’s on me. I have got to step up.

“It is all a learning experience and I have got to show what I can do.

“The lads who came in [against Motherwell] did well well and Saturday was a real complete midfield performance from Charlie, Archie Meekison and I.

“We had to stay compact. We knew what the game-plan was and we stuck to it from the first minute to the last.

“I am delighted to get two goals in my last two games — that’s the first time that’s happened for me — so hopefully there are more to come.

“I am training every day to get better.”

M&M

Levitt was fulsome in his praise for Mulgrew and Meekison. Although 18 years separate the duo in age, they were similarly effective in the heart of midfield.

Mulgrew’s afternoon looked in doubt at one point

Mulgrew used his experience to break up attacks and recycle possession — even playing through the pain barrier after picking up a slight hamstring knock in the first half.

Meekison was fearless, bursting into the final third with regularity and attempting to unlock the ‘Well defence with flicks and tricks.

“With the experience and calmness that Charlie [Mulgrew] has on the ball, it’s great to have him alongside you,” continued Levitt. “He is always talking and guiding you on what to do.

Meekison was excellent on Saturday

“Archie [Meekison] has settled in well and you can see how good he is in training every day. The quality that he has shines through.

“He took his chance really well on Saturday — especially with his flick in the lead up to the goal — and hopefully he can kick on.”

Great expectations

United now lead Motherwell by four points and are three ahead of Ross County in the race for fourth.

Tam Courts’ men have a superior goal difference to both.

Boss Courts will seek to mastermind results against Rangers and Celtic

It would take an almighty collapse for United to plummet back down to sixth; the only way they would miss out on European qualification altogether.

With just three games to play, it is a welcome cushion for United ahead of a testing double-header against Rangers and Celtic.

However, Levitt has dismissed the notion that the Tannadice outfit can enjoy a free hit against the Glasgow giants.

“We expect to take points from every game,” he added pointedly. “With the players that we have, we can control a game, we can grind out results and we have squad depth.

“Hopefully, we can take points from them.”

