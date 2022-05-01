Renowned leadership guru calls for Dundee-Dundee United merger after Dark Blues visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A world-renowned leadership consultant and sports performance expert has called for Dundee and Dundee United to merge after visiting the city.

Allistair McCaw – who has worked with some of the world’s biggest sports teams, organisations and personalities – delivered a talk to Dundee youth academy players, coaches and family members on Thursday night.

And when leaving the City of Discovery on Sunday, he offered a suggestion to its two top football clubs.

Solution to the city of Dundee football. Long standing rivalry. Fact is both in struggle more ways than one. Cut traditions and merge both to become Dundee City FC.

– more viable financially

– combine talents of academies

– build more unity in the city

– one new & better stadium — Allistair McCaw (@AllistairMcCaw) May 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, McCaw – who has previously worked with with Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Novak Djokovic’s tennis academy and the Scottish Rugby Union – said Dundee and Dundee United should merge.

“Solution to the city of Dundee football,” he said.

“Long-standing rivalry. Fact is both in struggle more ways than one.

“Cut traditions and merge both to become Dundee City FC.”

Last night @DundeeFCAcademy hosted renowned mindset, culture and leadership consultant @AllistairMcCaw with a talk to our academy players, coaches, parents and members of staff. It was an incredibly insightful event and our thanks go to Allistair #thedee pic.twitter.com/MzUZ8pZbmo — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 29, 2022

McCaw suggested a merged Dundee club could consolidate its’ academy efforts, be more financially viable, create “unity” amongst the city’s football fans and work together to build a shared, modern stadium.

The Northern Ireland-born South African is no stranger to Tayside, having delivered a talk to Dundee United’s academy in 2020.

He has also worked regularly with Dundee’s Kanzen Karate.

However, his message is unlikely to chime with fans of either city club.

Have enjoyed my visits with some organizations and teams this week in the UK. However, something that holds back progress, is “sticking to old traditions” and the “we’ve always done it this way” mentality. Today’s world is constantly changing, so too should mindsets. pic.twitter.com/FcSN9ojRLw — Allistair McCaw (@AllistairMcCaw) May 1, 2022

United are currently chasing a European spot while Dundee look certain to finish bottom of the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Dark Blues managing director John Nelms has spoken of his belief that Dundee’s long-proposed new stadium at Camperdown will be completed by 2024.

Both clubs have separate histories and cultures, with a healthy, yet friendly rivalry that fuels the city’s deep-seated love of football.

However, McCaw, who has also presented his ideas to a number of blue chip companies, feels adherence to tradition is a trait that stalls progress.

He tweeted: “Have enjoyed my visits with some organizations and teams this week in the UK.

“However, something that holds back progress is ‘sticking to old traditions,’ and the ‘we’ve always done it this way,’ mentality.

“Today’s world is constantly changing, so too should mindsets.”