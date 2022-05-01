Renowned leadership guru calls for Dundee-Dundee United merger after Dark Blues visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee United

Renowned leadership guru calls for Dundee-Dundee United merger after Dark Blues visit

By Sean Hamilton
May 1 2022, 1.27pm Updated: May 1 2022, 9.49pm
Allistair McCaw suggested Dundee's top clubs should merge
Allistair McCaw suggested Dundee's top clubs should merge

A world-renowned leadership consultant and sports performance expert has called for Dundee and Dundee United to merge after visiting the city.

Allistair McCaw – who has worked with some of the world’s biggest sports teams, organisations and personalities – delivered a talk to Dundee youth academy players, coaches and family members on Thursday night.

And when leaving the City of Discovery on Sunday, he offered a suggestion to its two top football clubs.

Taking to Twitter, McCaw – who has previously worked with with Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Novak Djokovic’s tennis academy and the Scottish Rugby Union – said Dundee and Dundee United should merge.

“Solution to the city of Dundee football,” he said.

“Long-standing rivalry. Fact is both in struggle more ways than one.

“Cut traditions and merge both to become Dundee City FC.”

McCaw suggested a merged Dundee club could consolidate its’ academy efforts, be more financially viable, create “unity” amongst the city’s football fans and work together to build a shared, modern stadium.

The Northern Ireland-born South African is no stranger to Tayside, having delivered a talk to Dundee United’s academy in 2020.

He has also worked regularly with Dundee’s Kanzen Karate.

However, his message is unlikely to chime with fans of either city club.

United are currently chasing a European spot while Dundee look certain to finish bottom of the Premiership.

Meanwhile, Dark Blues managing director John Nelms has spoken of his belief that Dundee’s long-proposed new stadium at Camperdown will be completed by 2024.

Both clubs have separate histories and cultures, with a healthy, yet friendly rivalry that fuels the city’s deep-seated love of football.

However, McCaw, who has also presented his ideas to a number of blue chip companies, feels adherence to tradition is a trait that stalls progress.

He tweeted: “Have enjoyed my visits with some organizations and teams this week in the UK.

“However, something that holds back progress is ‘sticking to old traditions,’ and the ‘we’ve always done it this way,’ mentality.

“Today’s world is constantly changing, so too should mindsets.”

Dundee unveil spectacular video of new stadium plans

