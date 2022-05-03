Dundee United will target ‘five or six’ signings as Tam Courts reveals transfer priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United will target ‘five or six’ signings as Tam Courts reveals transfer priorities

By Alan Temple
May 3 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.31am
Planning: Courts
Planning: Courts

Tam Courts has revealed that Dundee United will target at least “five or six” summer signings as the prospect of a European adventure edges closer.

Courts has acknowledged that United must strengthen in wide areas, attack and prepare for a likely exodus of midfield options.

The loan deals of regular starters Dylan Levitt and Marc McNulty expire at the end of the current campaign.

The likes of Kevin McDonald, Benjamin Siegrist, Max Biamou and Adrian Sporle will soon be out of contract.

And while United are hopeful of convincing Ian Harkes to extend his stay at Tannadice, uncertainty hangs over the future of Calum Butcher.

All of which means sporting director Tony Asghar will be charged with overseeing a busy close-season.

Courts is not shying away from the challenge ahead, with regular recruitment meetings now taking place.

Does Benjamin Siegrist still have Tam Courts behind him?
Siegrist, right, is one of several players United may need to replace

“When I came in last year, it almost felt like we had to build a relationship with the players, coach them, get a team on the pitch and there were also players looking to move on,” recalled Courts.

“Whereas, this year, it is nice to be able to feel like we can talk about recruitment — because, ultimately, we are going to need five, six or upwards of that in the summer.

“Recruitment is very topical at the moment, which is nice. At this stage, we are having all the right conversations.

“There are a number of players out of contract. There were a couple (of players) in January that we decided not to fully replace because we didn’t really have the targets identified.

“So, it’s going to be a really busy summer for us.”

Contingency plans

He added: “We’ll need reinforcements in wide areas, the striker position and there are a couple of players who are out of contract in the midfield areas; we’ll need to make contingency plans for that.

“Because Max Biamou has not played a lot due to being injured, that type of profile — a physical presence — has also been missing.

“Five or six signings in the summer is probably the level required.”

3 Dundee United talking points: Analysing a Dylan Levitt masterclass

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]