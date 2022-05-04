Lewis Neilson talent ‘coming to fruition’ as Tam Courts opens up on Ian Harkes and Benjamin Siegrist contract latest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has lavished praise on emerging defender Lewis Neilson as the teenager edges closer to signing a new deal at Tannadice.

Neilson, 18, made his first start since January against Motherwell on Saturday and turned in a fine showing as United claimed a pivotal 1-0 victory in the race for Europe.

Courts readily admits that the towering centre-half has been forced to show patience in recent months, particularly while watching Ross Graham grab his opportunity in the first-team.

However, Courts is adamant Neilson – out of contract this summer – remains a highly-prized prospect with a big future at Tannadice.

“There have been [contract] talks on-going with Lewis this year,” said Courts.

“Lewis has had to be patient and wait for his opportunity.

“But he has made a number of appearances for an 18-year-old centre-back.

“We saw him at Celtic Park [1-0 defeat in January], he came off the bench against Hearts last month and started at the weekend. You can see the trajectory he is on. He is an exciting young talent.

“Things are coming to fruition.

“The talent is there and he is very advanced in terms of his physical stature. You saw on Saturday a boy who is keen to grab his opportunity at a crucial stage in the season.

“Ross Graham did the same. There is a clear pathway but it has to be earned. Players need to be patient and capitalise on their opportunity.”

‘Transparent and open’

With the club also hopeful Ian Harkes will extend his stay at Tannadice, Courts continued: “Ian has been one of our standout performers. He is very well liked within the group and is a really intelligent footballer.

“He is also at a brilliant age. If he was to commit to a new contract then I would see that as a really big breakthrough for Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, Courts has confirmed that United remain in discussions with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, despite making contact with St Johnstone No.1 Zander Clark.

“The club’s discussions with Benjy have been on-going,” added Courts. “They are very transparent and open.

“But we also need to monitor activity, not only in Scotland but overseas as well. That is something we are doing regularly. We have to be proactive and protect the club’s interests”