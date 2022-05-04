Lewis Neilson talent ‘coming to fruition’ as Tam Courts opens up on Ian Harkes and Benjamin Siegrist contract latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Lewis Neilson talent ‘coming to fruition’ as Tam Courts opens up on Ian Harkes and Benjamin Siegrist contract latest

By Alan Temple
May 4 2022, 7.00am
Lewis Neilson in action for United
Lewis Neilson in action for United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has lavished praise on emerging defender Lewis Neilson as the teenager edges closer to signing a new deal at Tannadice.

Neilson, 18, made his first start since January against Motherwell on Saturday and turned in a fine showing as United claimed a pivotal 1-0 victory in the race for Europe.

Courts readily admits that the towering centre-half has been forced to show patience in recent months, particularly while watching Ross Graham grab his opportunity in the first-team.

However, Courts is adamant Neilson – out of contract this summer – remains a highly-prized prospect with a big future at Tannadice.

Courts hopes to keep Ian Harkes and Lewis Neilson

“There have been [contract] talks on-going with Lewis this year,” said Courts.

“Lewis has had to be patient and wait for his opportunity.

But he has made a number of appearances for an 18-year-old centre-back. 

“We saw him at Celtic Park [1-0 defeat in January], he came off the bench against Hearts last month and started at the weekend. You can see the trajectory he is on.  He is an exciting young talent.

“Things are coming to fruition.

“The talent is there and he is very advanced in terms of his physical stature. You saw on Saturday a boy who is keen to grab his opportunity at a crucial stage in the season.

“Ross Graham did the same. There is a clear pathway but it has to be earned. Players need to be patient and capitalise on their opportunity.”

‘Transparent and open’

With the club also hopeful Ian Harkes will extend his stay at Tannadice, Courts continued: “Ian has been one of our standout performers. He is very well liked within the group and is a really intelligent footballer.

United are hopeful Ian Harkes will be a United player next term

“He is also at a brilliant age. If he was to commit to a new contract then I would see that as a really big breakthrough for Dundee United.

Meanwhile, Courts has confirmed that United remain in discussions with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, despite making contact with St Johnstone No.1 Zander Clark.

“The club’s discussions with Benjy have been on-going,” added Courts. “They are very transparent and open.

“But we also need to monitor activity, not only in Scotland but overseas as well. That is something we are doing regularly. We have to be proactive and protect the club’s interests”

Dundee United WFC captain urges supporters to create record-breaking Tannadice trophy night

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]