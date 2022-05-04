Dundee United make Dylan Levitt a transfer ‘priority’ as Tam Courts admits he’d love to build team around on-loan Man United ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dundee United make Dylan Levitt a transfer ‘priority’ as Tam Courts admits he’d love to build team around on-loan Man United ace

By Alan Temple
May 4 2022, 10.25pm
Likely to be in demand: Levitt
Likely to be in demand: Levitt

Tam Courts has revealed that Dundee United have made extending Dylan Levitt’s stay at Tannadice ‘a priority’ this summer.

Levitt, 21, has been a revelation since joining the Tangerines on loan from Manchester United.

The Wales internationalist has notched five goals in 27 appearances, emerging as the undoubted heartbeat of the United side.

Levitt’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the current campaign and he is awaiting talks with Old Trafford chiefs regarding his immediate future.

Dundee United’s next step will largely depend on the outcome of those conversations — but Courts has confirmed that the club are desperate to keep Levitt.

Pivotal performer: Levitt

“That [Levitt’s future] is something Tony Asghar [sporting director] is seeing as a priority,” said Courts.

“I wouldn’t say there have been regular discussions — but there have certainly been discussions happening.

“We would want to keep Dylan, if it was possible, and to build a team around him.

“Hopefully, that is something we can make a reality. But, by the same token, you realise the potential he has. He is in a privileged position where he will have a good number of clubs wanting to sign him.

“But he also values what he has with us. We bring out all the qualities he has in the way we want to play football.”

Courts added: “The stats tell you that when Dylan is in the team, you have a higher chance of performing well and winning.

“He seems really content at the club — and he is stepping up at a crucial stage.”

Kevin McDonald contract latest

Another midfielder who is out of contract this summer is former Scotland internationalist Kevin McDonald, who is battling to regain fitness in time for the upcoming double-header against Rangers and Celtic.

Heroic comeback story: McDonald

McDonald showed remarkable fortitude and fitness to recover from a kidney transplant and earn a short-term deal at United in January.

The 33-year-old has gone on to make eight appearances.

And Courts added: “It will be interesting to speak to Kevin at the appropriate time.

“His illness was well-documented, and his desire to prove he could be a footballer again and play at the top level.

“He has ticked all those boxes. It will be good to sit down with him and speak to him — mentally and physically — and also find out his own ambitions going forward.”

