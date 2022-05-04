Dundee United make Dylan Levitt a transfer ‘priority’ as Tam Courts admits he’d love to build team around on-loan Man United ace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has revealed that Dundee United have made extending Dylan Levitt’s stay at Tannadice ‘a priority’ this summer.

Levitt, 21, has been a revelation since joining the Tangerines on loan from Manchester United.

The Wales internationalist has notched five goals in 27 appearances, emerging as the undoubted heartbeat of the United side.

Levitt’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the current campaign and he is awaiting talks with Old Trafford chiefs regarding his immediate future.

Dundee United’s next step will largely depend on the outcome of those conversations — but Courts has confirmed that the club are desperate to keep Levitt.

“That [Levitt’s future] is something Tony Asghar [sporting director] is seeing as a priority,” said Courts.

“I wouldn’t say there have been regular discussions — but there have certainly been discussions happening.

“We would want to keep Dylan, if it was possible, and to build a team around him.

“Hopefully, that is something we can make a reality. But, by the same token, you realise the potential he has. He is in a privileged position where he will have a good number of clubs wanting to sign him.

How about this solo goal from #mufc loanee Dylan Levitt yesterday? 🎩🪄 [clip via @spfl YouTube] pic.twitter.com/opPXM9Asgk — academyarena Utd (@academyarenaUTD) April 25, 2022

“But he also values what he has with us. We bring out all the qualities he has in the way we want to play football.”

Courts added: “The stats tell you that when Dylan is in the team, you have a higher chance of performing well and winning.

“He seems really content at the club — and he is stepping up at a crucial stage.”

Kevin McDonald contract latest

Another midfielder who is out of contract this summer is former Scotland internationalist Kevin McDonald, who is battling to regain fitness in time for the upcoming double-header against Rangers and Celtic.

McDonald showed remarkable fortitude and fitness to recover from a kidney transplant and earn a short-term deal at United in January.

The 33-year-old has gone on to make eight appearances.

And Courts added: “It will be interesting to speak to Kevin at the appropriate time.

“His illness was well-documented, and his desire to prove he could be a footballer again and play at the top level.

“He has ticked all those boxes. It will be good to sit down with him and speak to him — mentally and physically — and also find out his own ambitions going forward.”