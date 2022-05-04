PODCAST: Dundee United fans can look out their passports but which goalkeeper will be playing for them in Europe?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are tantalisingly close to European football, Dundee are perilously close to relegation and St Johnstone are worryingly close to losing their form at the worst possible time.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look into United’s goalkeeper search, Mark McGhee’s ego and Saints’ lack of fight last weekend.

