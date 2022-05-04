PODCAST: Dundee United fans can look out their passports but which goalkeeper will be playing for them in Europe? By Eric Nicolson May 4 2022, 4.05pm Dundee United closed in on European football at the weekend. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United are tantalisingly close to European football, Dundee are perilously close to relegation and St Johnstone are worryingly close to losing their form at the worst possible time. In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look into United’s goalkeeper search, Mark McGhee’s ego and Saints’ lack of fight last weekend. Listen below at Podbean – Or listen and subscribe at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Spotify Apple Podcasts Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier PODCAST: Dundee derby gives Tam Courts opportunity for season-defining win and Mark McGhee a season-changing one PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone PODCAST: Are Dundee and St Johnstone right to be taking cautious route to Premiership safety? PODCAST: Did Dundee show ‘rank amateurism’ in James McPake sacking and Mark McGhee appointment?