EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return

By Alan Temple
May 6 2022, 5.00pm
McKinnon is unveiled as Rovers boss back in 2015
McKinnon is unveiled as Rovers boss back in 2015

Ray McKinnon has revealed he would be open to a sensational Raith Rovers return.

McKinnon, 51, enjoyed a superb campaign with the Kirkcaldy club in 2015/16, securing a fourth-placed finish in one of the most competitive Championships in recent memory.

Rovers trailed Rangers, Falkirk and Hibernian, but finished 19 points ahead of their nearest challengers, Morton.

Although Raith narrowly lost out to Hibs in the Premiership playoff quarter-final, McKinnon’s efforts were enough to land him the Dundee United job in the summer of 2016.

McKinnon describes that decision to depart Raith as one of the hardest he ever made, with the lure of Tannadice just too strong.

Nevertheless, he remains highly-regarded as a coach by Stark’s Park decision-makers.

As such, his interest will undoubtedly be given due consideration as they seek a successor to John McGlynn.

McKinnon spoke to Courier Sport in Broughty Ferry on Friday

“Rovers was one of my fondest times in football and, if the opportunity to speak to them came up, then I would certainly be open to that,” McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“I have brilliant memories there and you can see, with their last two seasons, there is real potential to push on.

“It was honestly one of the hardest decisions I ever made to leave Raith Rovers. The fans were brilliant with me and what we achieved that [2015/16] season was terrific.

“I was very close to staying.

“But my kids are United fans, I played for the club for so many years and I was born in Dundee. It was such a big draw. It’s one of those situations where you ask, ‘would I regret not taking the Dundee United job?’

“Not many people have had that honour. It was an emotional decision.”

‘Right, it’s time to get back to work’

After an ultimately unsuccessful 17 months as United boss, McKinnon left Tannadice and had a brief spell with Morton before joining Falkirk.

He became one of several managers who failed to turn around the fortunes of the ailing Bairns.

McKinnon spent 17 months in charge of United

However, he subsequently led Queen’s Park to the 2020/21 League Two title at a canter before stepping down to allow himself a first season away from football in 36 years.

But, with McKinnon now fighting fit following a minor heart attack, the hunger is undiminished.

“I’ve done the things you might imagine: doing up the house, playing a bit of golf,” he continued. “It has been nice to have a break. I’ve been in this game since I was 15!

“But I’ve done that and I’m sitting watching the football now thinking, ‘right, it’s time to get back to work’.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon opens up on heart attack ‘shock’ as ex Dundee United hero outlines ‘blessing in disguise’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]