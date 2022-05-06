EXCLUSIVE: Ray McKinnon open to stunning Raith Rovers return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ray McKinnon has revealed he would be open to a sensational Raith Rovers return.

McKinnon, 51, enjoyed a superb campaign with the Kirkcaldy club in 2015/16, securing a fourth-placed finish in one of the most competitive Championships in recent memory.

Rovers trailed Rangers, Falkirk and Hibernian, but finished 19 points ahead of their nearest challengers, Morton.

Although Raith narrowly lost out to Hibs in the Premiership playoff quarter-final, McKinnon’s efforts were enough to land him the Dundee United job in the summer of 2016.

McKinnon describes that decision to depart Raith as one of the hardest he ever made, with the lure of Tannadice just too strong.

Nevertheless, he remains highly-regarded as a coach by Stark’s Park decision-makers.

As such, his interest will undoubtedly be given due consideration as they seek a successor to John McGlynn.

“Rovers was one of my fondest times in football and, if the opportunity to speak to them came up, then I would certainly be open to that,” McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“I have brilliant memories there and you can see, with their last two seasons, there is real potential to push on.

“It was honestly one of the hardest decisions I ever made to leave Raith Rovers. The fans were brilliant with me and what we achieved that [2015/16] season was terrific.

“I was very close to staying.

“But my kids are United fans, I played for the club for so many years and I was born in Dundee. It was such a big draw. It’s one of those situations where you ask, ‘would I regret not taking the Dundee United job?’

“Not many people have had that honour. It was an emotional decision.”

‘Right, it’s time to get back to work’

After an ultimately unsuccessful 17 months as United boss, McKinnon left Tannadice and had a brief spell with Morton before joining Falkirk.

He became one of several managers who failed to turn around the fortunes of the ailing Bairns.

However, he subsequently led Queen’s Park to the 2020/21 League Two title at a canter before stepping down to allow himself a first season away from football in 36 years.

But, with McKinnon now fighting fit following a minor heart attack, the hunger is undiminished.

“I’ve done the things you might imagine: doing up the house, playing a bit of golf,” he continued. “It has been nice to have a break. I’ve been in this game since I was 15!

“But I’ve done that and I’m sitting watching the football now thinking, ‘right, it’s time to get back to work’.”