Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Tangerines toothless as James Tavernier and Amad Diallo seal victory

Rangers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee United as the Tangerines’ 11-year wait for a top-flight triumph at Ibrox continued.

The hosts dominated a one-sided contest in Glasgow and United had Benjamin Siegrist to thank for ensuring the scores remained level at the break, producing wonderful saves to frustrate Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

However, pressure told in the second period, with James Tavernier breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot before Amad Diallo made the game safe in the dying embers.

United had three shots, none of which were on target. They touched the ball twice in Rangers’ box all game.

Tam Courts’ charges now lead fifth-placed Motherwell by one point and are three points ahead of Ross County in sixth spot. A fraught race for Europe is going down to the wire, with Celtic up next at Tannadice on Wednesday.

The Swiss Wall

Despite seven changes from the side which defeated RB Leipzig to reach the Europa League final, the attacking threat of Rangers was evident during the opening 20 minutes — as was the brilliance of United goalkeeper Siegrist.

The Swiss stopper made a super low stop to deny Sakala after a loose ball in midfield had allowed the Zambia internationalist to scamper through on goal.

Siegrist then produced an even better instinctive save to thwart Arfield from point-blank range after a slick exchange of passes with Steven Davis.

While United remained resolute as half-time approached, Sakala — a threat throughout — fired inches wide after collecting a stunning 60-yard diagonal pass by Connor Goldson.

Aaron Ramsey rattled the post but Jonathan Bell’s offside flag ensured that was a moot effort.

Deadlock broken

Sakala’s personal duel with Siegrist continued after the break, with the forward’s curling drive from the edge of the box parried to safety by United’s number one.

However, Rangers did finally find a way past Siegrist from the penalty spot.

Siegrist clattered into Sakala as the Gers front-man attempted to meet a Ramsey through-ball, resulting in referee Steven MacLean awarding a penalty. Tavernier did the honours from 12 yards.

Deja vu, after losing 1-0 to a Tavernier penalty back in December.

United registered their first effort of note as the hour-mark approached when Liam Smith lashed a speculative drive over the bar from 30 yards.

Rangers almost doubled their lead when Diallo produced a sumptuous flick to leave Ross Graham in his wake before teeing up Sakala. However, his effort was deflected off-target.

On-loan Manchester United kid Diallo then flashed a shot inches wide.

However, Diallo would not be denied with 12 minutes left on the clock.

With United becoming more ragged in search of parity, Sakala surged forward on the break and slipped a perfect pass to the Ivorian, who coolly fired past Siegrist. Game Over.