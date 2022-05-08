Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Tangerines toothless as James Tavernier and Amad Diallo seal victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Tangerines toothless as James Tavernier and Amad Diallo seal victory

By Alan Temple
May 8 2022, 4.56pm Updated: May 8 2022, 9.30pm
Tavernier opens the scoring
Rangers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee United as the Tangerines’ 11-year wait for a top-flight triumph at Ibrox continued.

The hosts dominated a one-sided contest in Glasgow and United had Benjamin Siegrist to thank for ensuring the scores remained level at the break, producing wonderful saves to frustrate Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

However, pressure told in the second period, with James Tavernier breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot before Amad Diallo made the game safe in the dying embers.

United had three shots, none of which were on target. They touched the ball twice in Rangers’ box all game.

Tam Courts’ charges now lead fifth-placed Motherwell by one point and are three points ahead of Ross County in sixth spot. A fraught race for Europe is going down to the wire, with Celtic up next at Tannadice on Wednesday.

The Swiss Wall

Despite seven changes from the side which defeated RB Leipzig to reach the Europa League final, the attacking threat of Rangers was evident during the opening 20 minutes — as was the brilliance of United goalkeeper Siegrist.

The Swiss stopper made a super low stop to deny Sakala after a loose ball in midfield had allowed the Zambia internationalist to scamper through on goal.

Siegrist then produced an even better instinctive save to thwart Arfield from point-blank range after a slick exchange of passes with Steven Davis.

Mathew Cudjoe battled manfully on his first United start

While United remained resolute as half-time approached, Sakala — a threat throughout — fired inches wide after collecting a stunning 60-yard diagonal pass by Connor Goldson.

Aaron Ramsey rattled the post but Jonathan Bell’s offside flag ensured that was a moot effort.

Deadlock broken

Sakala’s personal duel with Siegrist continued after the break, with the forward’s curling drive from the edge of the box parried to safety by United’s number one.

However, Rangers did finally find a way past Siegrist from the penalty spot.

Siegrist clattered into Sakala as the Gers front-man attempted to meet a Ramsey through-ball, resulting in referee Steven MacLean awarding a penalty. Tavernier did the honours from 12 yards.

Deja vu, after losing 1-0 to a Tavernier penalty back in December.

Rangers celebrate their win

United registered their first effort of note as the hour-mark approached when Liam Smith lashed a speculative drive over the bar from 30 yards.

Rangers almost doubled their lead when Diallo produced a sumptuous flick to leave Ross Graham in his wake before teeing up Sakala. However, his effort was deflected off-target.

On-loan Manchester United kid Diallo then flashed a shot inches wide.

However, Diallo would not be denied with 12 minutes left on the clock.

With United becoming more ragged in search of parity, Sakala surged forward on the break and slipped a perfect pass to the Ivorian, who coolly fired past Siegrist. Game Over.

