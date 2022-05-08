Tam Courts rues tame Terrors showing as Dundee United boss addresses Rangers penalty call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tam Courts rues tame Terrors showing as Dundee United boss addresses Rangers penalty call

By Alan Temple
May 8 2022, 6.24pm Updated: May 8 2022, 9.37pm
Disappointed: Courts

Tam Courts has lamented Dundee United’s lack of cutting edge after the toothless Terrors slipped to a forgettable 2-0 defeat against Rangers.

The visitors held firm until the break, albeit largely due to the brilliance of Benji Siegrist in thwarting Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala.

However, James Tavernier broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second half, before Amad Diallo made the game safe on the counter.

While a visit to Ibrox is always a mountainous task, United’s failure to muster a single shot on target against a Gers side which showed seven changes from their win over RB Leipzig must be considered disappointing.

Indeed, United’s best ‘chance’ came when Connor Goldson almost knocked the ball into his own net after misjudging a back-pass to Rangers keeper Jon McLaughlin.

Amad Diallo makes it 2-0

We were beaten by the better team,” said the United boss. “It was a confident, dominant Rangers team we came up against. They managed to get into their stride very quickly.

“The main frustration is that we have previously shown bravery, particularly away from home against Celtic and Rangers.

“I am not saying the players weren’t brave — but we couldn’t get any real rhythm in the game and didn’t show anything from an attacking perspective.”

Courts added: “Connor Goldson almost scoring an own goal was the closest we came to actually getting a foot-hold in the game. That would have got us back on level terms, but is scant consolation.”

Siegrist sympathy

Courts had no issue with Rangers’ penalty award, nor Siegrist’s part in it. The Swiss stopper barrelled into Fashion Sakala as the striker sought to latch onto an Aaron Ramsey flick.

Tavernier slammed home from the spot.

Siegrist sends Sakala flying

“You are always going to be called into these very precise decisions,” noted Courts.

“When you play against top players, naturally you will need to make those split-decisions. I’ve got no qualms over that.

The fact that Benji has returned to form and is still in very good form ahead of two big games gives me a lot of confidence and positivity.”

Mammoth week

Indeed, Courts was keen to emphasise the need to regroup and refocus ahead of a season-defining week for United.

The Terrors lead fifth-placed Motherwell by one point and are three points ahead of Ross County in the race for fourth. Celtic visit Tannadice on Wednesday before a decisive Saturday showdown in Dingwall.

“This is the start of a big week for this football club,” added Courts. “It is really important we maintain confidence and build momentum.

Goldson closes down Tony Watt

“The players are well aware of what is at stake this week.”

Meanwhile, Courts confirmed that Lewis Neilson’s withdrawal at half-time — after a stoic opening 45 minutes — was partly due to the player complaining of some tightness in his chest, and partly tactical.

